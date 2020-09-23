Three Punjab bets that can help you win big in their clash versus Bangalore

After a heart-shattering Super Over defeat versus Delhi in their first encounter, Punjab will turn their attention to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who they will face in Dubai on Thursday. Unlike KL Rahul’s men, Virat Kohli’s RCB registered a thumping win in their season-opener, versus SRH.

However, all we care about is making the most of these two teams playing against each other and so, over the course of the next three sections, we will be providing you with three odds that will all but guarantee you BIG CASH come Thursday. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Innings runs - Punjab over 155.5 @ 1.89

It might have been an eternity since Punjab last qualified for the playoffs, and they might be a fairly inconsistent side, but throughout the years, one thing has remained constant - their appetite for runs. A shaky unit with the ball, Punjab have been second to none in their exploits with the bat. In IPL 2019 - in which they pretty much had the same batting line-up - Punjab racked up a staggering average of 173.5 runs per match, the second-best tally in the entire competition. They passed the ‘155.5’ total in 12/14 matches they played last season and even in the first match of this season, despite seemingly under-performing, KL Rahul’s men managed to score a healthy 157.

The team, in fact, in each of their last 2 H2H matches versus Bangalore, scored over 155.5 (173 and 185). What helps this particular market is also Bangalore’s abhorrent bowling attack, which last season conceded 174.3 runs per game on average. In their first game of the season vs Hyderabad, too, the Reds leaked over 155.5. It’s not just Bangalore’s bowling that’s bad as Punjab, last season, conceded 178.78 on average per game. This is a win-win situation as, even if Punjab, by chance, bowl first, they are bound to leak plenty of runs.

The first half of PSL 2019 saw teams average 169.66 in the first innings at this venue, and so a combination of the Dubai wicket being fresh and the two sides’ batting being strong/bowling being weak simply makes this a must-place bet. Hop over to INDIBET right now to do the same.

Punjab to lose under 6.5 wickets in their innings @ 2.00

The beauty of this market is that it is almost inter-related to the first one above. Punjab being heavy-run scorers has meant that their top-order batsmen have spent more time in the middle, meaning they’ve never lost too many wickets in their games. Last season, only 4/14 times (28%) they lost over 6.5 wickets in an innings and overall, the tally stood at a healthy 5.28. Sure, they might have lost 8 wickets in their first game of the season, but what’s important to be noted is that they were up against the best death-bowling side in the competition. Even then, they, at one stage, needed 1 to win off 3 balls having lost only 6 wickets.

Last season, in H2H games versus Bangalore, Punjab lost 4 and 7 wickets respectively in their two games, but a quick glance at Bangalore’s bowling numbers will provide us with evidence that the Reds will find it hard, come Thursday. Virat Kohli’s men, in IPL 2019, took only 5.23 wickets per match and only 4 times all season did they claim more than 6.5 wickets in an innings.

Thus in all probability, as numbers suggest, Punjab will end up losing under 6.5 wickets in their innings, so if you were a wise person, you would go and place a bet on this market on INDIBET right away.

Punjab to score over 45.5 runs in their powerplay @ 1.89

When you have colossal figures like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal batting for you in the top-order, your powerplay scores are certainly going to look absurd and that, historically, has exactly been the case with Punjab. Last season, they scored 48.5 runs per game on average in the powerplay - 3 more than what we need for this market - and on eight separate occasions, they managed to score over 45.5 runs inside the first six overs. In their two H2H games versus Bangalore in IPL 2019, Punjab piled on a ludicrous 60 and 68 in the powerplay, smashing the poor Bangalore bowlers to smithereens.

They might have scored under 45.5 runs inside the powerplay in their first game of this season, but that really shouldn’t be a concern. Why? Because of Bangalore’s abysmal bowling attack. Last season, Bangalore conceded a mind-numbing 51.46 per game on average in the powerplay, and conceded over 45.5 runs inside the first six overs on 10 separate occasions. Even in their first game of this season, a game they won, the Reds leaked 48 runs in the powerplay. It is, frankly, customary for Bangalore to leak over 45.5 runs in the powerplay.

This is one of the very few inevitable outcomes in this game thus by placing a bet on this market on INDIBET, you can ensure that winning money will also subsequently be an inevitable outcome.