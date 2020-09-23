Reports | Ishant Sharma set to miss few more games for Delhi Capitals

According to reports, Ishant Sharma is set to be out of Delhi team for a game or two as the management are not willing to risk the pacer too early in the season. Ishant suffered a back spasm ahead of the first game of the season against Kings XI Punjab, which DC won in the Super Over.

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Ishant Sharma missed the first game of Delhi Capitals against Kings XI Punjab due to a back spasm, which he suffered on the eve of the match. He was expected to be available for selection in the subsequent matches but it has now been reported that the management is not keen on rushing him back as the 2020 season of IPL has begun.

Reportedly, a member of the Delhi Capitals team management stated that the management doesn't wish to rush his comeback keeping in mind the long season and the weather conditions as he is a vital cog in the scheme of things for Delhi.

"He will ideally need a little time and may miss a game or two. We will not risk Ishant and rush him into the XI so early in the season. The games have only begun and he is a vital cog going into the middle and business end of the tournament," a Delhi Capitals official was quoted as saying by TOI.

The member further explained that the injury has nothing to do with the break induced by the pandemic and can happen to any player at any time.

"No, it has nothing to do with returning to training after the pandemic-induced break. He had been training constantly during the break so that is not the case. Also, injuries happen to sportspersons all the time. Even a batsman can suffer spasms while batting at the nets. He was assessed immediately by the physio and necessary measures were taken," he explained.

Delhi will next take on last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai international Stadium on Friday. In the absence of Ishant, Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack brilliantly in the first match, bowling out KXIP in the Super Over, to take Delhi Capitals home after the game ended in a tie.