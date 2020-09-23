IPL 2020 | Will be foolish to not talk about how to play spin with Anil Kumble, reckons Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham has reckoned that it will be foolish not to talk about how to handle spinners in subcontinents with Anil Kumble as Kiwi players are known strugglers against spin. He added that the lack of T20 leagues in his country is due to their time zones not appealing to the big markets.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price 50 lakh to further strengthen the hitting power in the team and add balance to the squad. Although he didn’t get to play in the opening match of the franchise, he is bound to get chances as the tournament progresses. The IPL is his first tournament in six months and the 29-year-old experienced the super over in the first match itself sitting in the dugout, which must have given him reminisces of the World Cup final.

Speaking on his stint with KXIP, Neesham stated that he is looking to learn the art of playing spin from one of the best in the world, their head coach Anil Kumble, with the Kiwis historically known to struggle against the slower bowlers.

“When you have one of the best spinners of all time in your team, I think it’s foolish to not talk about how to play spin, especially in the subcontinent. Obviously, I will have little use of learning to bowl leg-spin, but I can definitely learn what he doesn’t like seeing in a batsman or what annoys him as a bowler. As Kiwis, we are renowned strugglers against spin in India, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. I am going to talk about how to play spin basically,” Neesham said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pointing out the reason for New Zealand not having a T20 league like IPL, Neesham stated that the country is unlucky as their time zone is not attractive to the big markets. He hoped that the young New Zealand players will have more exposure one day so that they can develop themselves into their best versions.

“The reason we don’t have a franchise T20 Cup has nothing to do with the lack of quality players. Having played a fair bit, around the world, I can say our domestic T20 competition is as strong as any competition as far as local talent goes. We are a little bit unlucky in where we are in the world. Our time zones are not that appealing to the big markets. As New Zealanders, we find ourselves out of the radar a little bit. There are NZ players who are good enough to be picked up as an overseas player in the IPL. It’s just that a lot of Aussie coaches prefer taking Aussie players!,” Neesham said.

“So, maybe one day we have little more exposure for New Zealanders so that the local players can get bit more of an even shot. My role is to take the opportunity as given, being among the five-six guys who have got the opportunity to play in IPL.”