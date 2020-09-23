IPL 2020 | Think there is a glitch from MS Dhoni’s side, opines Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has opined that MS Dhoni should have come in to bat earlier in the chase and it was a tactical error from him coming in at number 7. Sehwag added that it felt in the middle overs that Chennai Super Kings were not even trying to win the match as they played way too many dot balls.

CSK lost the match against Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs, which doesn’t seem like a huge difference, but in reality, the team from Chennai was never in control of the chase and were always running behind the required run-rate. While it can be argued that they were trying to take the match till the last over, scoring 30 runs in the last over is a bit too much, even for their ‘Thala’, who was leaving the ball even in the second last over of their chase. However, Dhoni did hit 3 consecutive sixes in the last over but it only felt like stat-padding as it had no relevance in the match.

Virender Sehwag, known for his witty commentary, felt that Dhoni’s decision to bat lower down the order was a ‘glitch’ in his captaincy. He pointed out that the CSK batsman played way too many dot balls in the middle over, giving the impression that they were not even trying to get to the total.

“The sixes MS Dhoni hit at the last made it look like CSK came close to the total but that wasn’t the case. In the middle overs, it was looking like they were not even trying as they were playing too many dot balls. I think MS Dhoni could have come earlier or sent Jadeja when Sam Curran got out,” Sehwag said on 'Cricbuzz LIVE'.

“Maybe if they didn’t get that slow in the middle overs then in the last over, imagine Dhoni is batting with 22 runs needed and he hits 3 sixes. Everyone would have said wow what a finish. I think there is a glitch from Dhoni’s side. He should have come earlier and could have batted ahead of Kedar Jadhav.”

On a lighter note, Sehwag quipped that Dhoni must be consulting an astrologer and taking the decision on his batting number based on the ‘right time’.

“In the previous shows, we have been talking that Dhoni consults astrologer before coming out to bat to determine the right time and goes into bat at that time only. So today the astrologer might have told him to bat at number 7 so that he could score 20-25 runs not out.”