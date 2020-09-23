IPL 2020 | Pretty rusty performance from KKR; won’t get too analytical straight away, admits Dinesh Karthik

Eventually, it propelled the Men in blue to a total of 195 for the loss of five wickets. For the men in Purple and gold, they never looked in the chase, with their opener struggling for momentum before it became too late for the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell batting lower down the order, eventually losing the encounter by 49 runs. While hailing the defeat as ‘rusty,’ KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that it is too early to get analytical straight away.