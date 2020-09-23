IPL 2020 | Pretty rusty performance from KKR; won’t get too analytical straight away, admits Dinesh Karthik

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
Dinesh Karthik has admitted that it was a pretty rusty performance from the Men in Gold and purple, who fell short by 49 runs chasing Mumbai’s mighty total of 195 runs. However, the KKR skipper also stated that it is too early in the competition to get too analytical about the result.
After winning the toss, as trends suggest in this competition, Dinesh Karthik chose to field first in their high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians. While Shivam Mavi’s wicket gave Karthik and co an illusion that they would get Rohit and co reduced to a small total, it turned out otherwise. Rohit Sharma alongside Suryakumar Yadav put off a great partnership, scoring 90 runs before the opener continued his Midas touch.
Eventually, it propelled the Men in blue to a total of 195 for the loss of five wickets. For the men in Purple and gold, they never looked in the chase, with their opener struggling for momentum before it became too late for the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell batting lower down the order, eventually losing the encounter by 49 runs. While hailing the defeat as ‘rusty,’ KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that it is too early to get analytical straight away.
"Pretty rusty day to be honest. Don't want to be too analytical about it. The boys know where they need to get better. Pat Cummins and Morgan just finished their quarantine today. So it is not easy to come in and play in this heat,” Karthik told Star Sports.
"Don't want to be too analytical, the boys put in a good effort. I haven't had the conversation about that (regarding tweaking the top order) with Baz, will let you know by the next game," he added.
Up next for KKR would be Sunrisers Hyderbad, who squandered the opportunity to seize a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first encounter earlier in the week.
