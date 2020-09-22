IPL 2020 | My game plan is to stand and deliver, claims Sanju Samson

Today at 12:11 AM
Sanju Samson has stated that he likes to go for six on every single ball which is on his arc and his intent always allows him to play accordingly. The young wicket-keeper batsman has also added that he was working on his fitness during lockdown which is showing in his batting currently.
Sanju Samson played one of the most courageous innings in the history of the IPL, hitting virtually every single ball CSK bowlers bowled today, milking 28 runs in one Piyush Chawla over. His innings allowed RR to build on the momentum and despite a middle-order collapse, the side managed to get to 217 runs, winning the game by 16 runs eventually. On being asked about his exceptional ability to hit those sixes, Samson stated that his game plan was always to stand and deliver.
"My game plan is to stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit. I've been working hard on my fitness, diet, and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.
“I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability. Everyone likes to keep wickets (about Buttler and Uthappa as alternate options) and no one likes running around, but it's up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans' faces and we hope to continue doing so.”
Rajasthan Royals will now face Kings XI Punjab at the same Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, wishing to make two in two.
