IPL 2020 | Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL; Sunrisers name Jason Holder as replacement

Yesterday at 4:24 PM
On Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL, with an ankle injury after going down in the clash against RCB on Monday. As a replacement, the franchise has roped in the experienced Windies all-rounder Jason Holder.
Mitchell Marsh’s miseries with injuries continue, as the all-rounder is set to miss another season of the IPL due to an injury. The all-rounder, who was named in the playing XI in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore had slipped and landed awkwardly on his ankle, forcing a twist. Following the scans, the franchise has confirmed that the Australian all-rounder would no longer be available to continue in the tournament, with the serious injury.
As a like-to-like replacement, the 2016 IPL winners have roped in the experienced Windies all-rounder Jason Holder. Holder has already represented three franchise in the IPL, with his debut coming in Chennai Super Kings colours before he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his last season in the tournament came with Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has prompted the franchise to rope him back to the setup.
While his 2016 season was a disappointment, with just 22 runs with the bat and two wickets with the ball. However, he’s coming into this tournament on the back of a successful CPL season, where he picked up 10 wickets alongside scoring 192 runs for the franchise, at an average of 21.33.
🚨 Official Statement 🚨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020
Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising
