IPL 2020 | Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL; Sunrisers name Jason Holder as replacement

Mitchell Marsh’s miseries with injuries continue, as the all-rounder is set to miss another season of the IPL due to an injury. The all-rounder, who was named in the playing XI in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore had slipped and landed awkwardly on his ankle, forcing a twist. Following the scans, the franchise has confirmed that the Australian all-rounder would no longer be available to continue in the tournament, with the serious injury.