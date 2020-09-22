IPL 2020 | Had we not bowled no-balls, we would’ve been chasing 200, insists MS Dhoni

"217 on the board, you have had a very good start. That was not the case. They batted really well. Steve and Sanju. You have to give credit to their bowlers too. There was a lot of dew. They knew what lengths to bowl. Their spinners didn't try too many things. That was an error our spinners made in their first couple of overs. Without singling out anyone, a controllable we could have controlled is no-balls. Had we not bowled no-balls, we would have been chasing 200, and it would have been a very good game,” Dhoni told Star Sports in the post-match interview.