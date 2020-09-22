IPL 2020 | Had we not bowled no-balls, we would’ve been chasing 200, insists MS Dhoni

Today at 12:02 AM
MS Dhoni has blamed the no-balls as the major reason for the 16-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, which he feels could have restricted the Royals to 200. The Chennai Super Kings skipper has also added that he lacked batting practise for a long time which was the reason behind him batting lower.
In what was one of the great death over batting displays by a lower-order batsman, Jofra Archer hit four consecutive sixes against Lungi Ngidi, who didn’t try a single yorker in the entire over. With two of them being no-balls, Chennai found themselves in a rabbit hole from which it was difficult getting out of. Dhoni feels that those no-balls could have been controlled to restrict the Royals to 200 to give CSK a winning chance.
"217 on the board, you have had a very good start. That was not the case. They batted really well. Steve and Sanju. You have to give credit to their bowlers too. There was a lot of dew. They knew what lengths to bowl. Their spinners didn't try too many things. That was an error our spinners made in their first couple of overs. Without singling out anyone, a controllable we could have controlled is no-balls. Had we not bowled no-balls, we would have been chasing 200, and it would have been a very good game,” Dhoni told Star Sports in the post-match interview.
Faf du Plessis, however, single-handed brought the side to the touching distance, from where it could have been anyone’s game, but Dhoni failing to tee off ensured the side failed to capitalise on that. Even though the ball was staying low, Dhoni continually targeted the behind the score zone, which he admitted was a mistake. On being asked about his own batting promotion, Dhoni stated that he lacked practise and being quarantined for 14 days, as compared to six days, played a part.
“I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off,” the CSK skipper concluded.
