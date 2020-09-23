IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings trying to use resources smartly, insists Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming has insisted that the CSK management is trying to use the resources at hand smartly by promoting Sam Curran up the order and sending MS Dhoni at number 7. He added that it will take some time before fans can see best of MS Dhoni as he is getting into the groove after a long interval.

Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings once again ignited the debate of whether MS Dhoni should have promoted himself to come up the order and win the game for the Chennai based franchise. Chasing a target of 217, CSK was always behind the required run rate and never looked in control of the match. Dhoni came to the middle at number 7 when CSK needed 103 off 38 balls and Faf du Plessis at the other end was struggling at that point.

Dhoni has only batted 6 times at number 7 in the previous 12 editions of IPL but has already preferred the position for the second time this season. Interestingly, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Kedar Jadhav all came sent ahead of Dhoni, at a time when the game was set up for Dhoni to explode. On being questioned on the same, Dhoni stated that he has not batted in a very long time and the part reason for him coming down the order was to give Curran an opportunity.

CSK Stephen Fleming revealed that the management is trying to use the resources smartly by using Dhoni at the end and Curran in the middle. He further added that it will take some time before people get to witness the best of Dhoni.

"MS is a specialist towards the end of the innings, always has been. Curran was there trying to hit and keep us in the game at that point when we were falling behind. He's got good hitting power like we saw. Ruturaj...it was his first game and we wanted to get him into the game into the order. We wanted to be aggressive, we've got a long batting order and we're just trying to use our resources smartly,” CSK coach said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"We have this question every year. He was in the 12th (14th) over, which is pretty much optimal time, and sort of batted accordingly. He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket, so the expectations - to see him at his best - is gonna take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good. Faf du Plessis carried the form, so we weren't too far away. It wasn't the batting that was the worry to be honest."

Unlike RR, CSK have a quick turnaround and will play their next game in two days' time against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai.