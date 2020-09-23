IPL 2020 | Balanced squad makes Delhi Capitals an exciting group, opines Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has opined that the mixture of domestic and international players that DC have make the side an exciting team, which is full of good energy. He added that good performances in the recent past and less responsibility has boosted his confidence, which should lead to good performances.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis single-handedly carried the team to victory in the match against Kings XI Punjab by playing a blinder - 53 runs off 21 balls to help his side score 157 for 8. And then, the all-rounder snapped two wickets in the last over to drag the team's IPL opener to a Super Over, where they emerged victorious.

The 31-year-old, who scored 705 runs for Melbourne Stars to top the Big Bash League runs chart early this year, stated that head coach Ricky Ponting is the one who sets the standards in the side. He opined that the balance of the Delhi based franchise makes it an exciting group full of energy.

“With Ricky as a coach and as a leader, he sets that standard. We have a good core of young players, with lots of energy and some good experience. We’ve got some good overseas players too,” Stoinis said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“So I think our balance on the whole, makes it an exciting group and we’ve got a good energy around the team.”

Ponting had taken over as the head coach of DC ahead of last season. He has been instrumental in the process of revamping the Delhi side. Ponting reportedly also played a role in getting Stoinis into the side after the Australian all-rounder was released by RCB post IPL 2019.

Stoinis also revealed that good BBL performances and not putting too much pressure on himself has boosted his confidence coming into the 13th IPL, which, he feels, should result in good performances.

“I’ve come in with some confidence through good performances this year, but also maybe putting less responsibility on myself than some other years,” The 31-year-old said.

“Sometimes when you’re young and you’re in a rush, you want to do well and you’re trying so hard. This year I sort of just wanted to express myself and its only one game, so we’ll see, you can turn from a hero to a villain quickly, but yes, my focus is on just having a lot of fun and trust that I’ll be good.”