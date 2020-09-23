IPL 2020 | Ambati Rayudu at worst might miss one more game to recover from hamstring injury, reveals Kasi Viswanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that Ambati Rayudu is nursing a hamstring injury, for which he missed the last game, but at worst, he will miss one more game before returning. Rayudu scored a half-century in the first game of the season but missed out on the second game against RR.

Ever since being drafted into the Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 mega-auction, after plying his trade for Mumbai Indians for the longest time, he has become a key figure in the line-up. So much so that he played a key role in the first match against Mumbai Indians where his half-century was the reason behind the side pulling off a heist against the archrivals.

However, he sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second game against Rajasthan Royals, which ruled him out of the game, but he is recovering fast. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Rayudu might play the third match but if that doesn’t happen, he is almost sure to play the fourth one.

"Nothing to worry about. He has the hamstring injury, but will at worst miss one more game. But you never know, he might be fit in time for that game," Viswanathan told ANI.

As per the schedule, CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their next game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday with their fourth game of the season being scheduled on October 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.