Twitter reacts to shocking umpiring blunder wrongly framing MS Dhoni a cheat

Yesterday at 10:57 PM
The match was in a standstill as MS Dhoni was framed as a cheat due to umpiring blunder when the umpire referred an unnecessary decision which was clearly not out to the TV umpire. Tom Curran was shocked as the ball didn’t hit the bat and didn’t even carry to Dhoni but later, he was given not out.
The IPL never disappoints when it comes to controversies, and same was the case in the match between RR and CSK, where an umpiring blunder left everyone shell shocked. Tom Curran was on strike and Deepak Chahar was bowling in the 18th over of the Rajasthan innings when the blunder happened, where the umpire gave Curran caught behind on the fifth ball, which left everyone shocked as the ball didn’t hit the bat and neither did it carry to MS Dhoni.
After Curran was given out, he understandably looked miffed as he didn’t have any review left. He approached the umpire to enquire about the decision and luckily the umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire. This caused huge controversy and Dhoni too was puzzled at the decision of the umpire. Understandably, Dhoni went to the umpire to know about the unnecessary review but in the end, Curran was given not out.
Although the decision was right in the end but the way this decision was made looked incredibly sketchy. It even threw bad light on Dhoni, who was thought to be cheating as the ball didn’t carry to him. Umpires have to be responsible as such decisions could lead to massive outbursts and bad name for the league. The use of technology is good but it should have been brought into play much earlier and leave everyone to wonder as to who is wrong.
SCENE-1
September 22, 2020
SCENE-2
September 22, 2020
SCENE-3
September 22, 2020
Here is how twitter reacted on it:
Remember last year Dhoni had gone on to the field from dugout to fight with umpires at Jaipur. #RRvCSK— Ronak Vora (@ronak_hv) September 22, 2020
Hope Dhoni won't fight with umpires like last year he did. That too against Rajasthan— Favda Singh (@hemantmehta_) September 22, 2020
Dhoni appealed for LBW.Umpires gives out caught behind.They started checking if it carried or not.Then overturns the decision after it didn't carry.Dhoni wanted to know why would you ask third umpire for an LBW?— Akshata Sawant🌸 (@Akshata_1627) September 22, 2020
Umpires cleared they wanted to check catch, not LBW. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/h6jIQ0lCLl
News: Controversy in RR vs CSK: Umpires recall Tom Curran after giving out, Dhoni loses cool https://t.co/NICQy6SC2f— My Indian News (@_MyIndianNews_) September 22, 2020
Umpires are now.... Dhoni kar sakta toh hum kyu nahi 😜 pic.twitter.com/CBB7hhTm2V— Jitesh Jaiswal (@Jiteshkjaiswal) September 22, 2020
