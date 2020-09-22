Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's incredible last-minute awareness spoiling Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut party

Yesterday at 8:23 PM
Just when the U-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking dangerous with the bat, MS Dhoni was once again was in the thick of things as he used his experience to outdo the youngster. Dhoni moved away from the way of bowler Deepak Chahar to let him take the catch of his bowling and send Yashasvi packing.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had hit a fabulous hundred against Pakistan in the Under-19 World-Cup, has been touted as the next best thing for the Indian cricket in the recent past and was picked by Rajasthan Royals to open for them in the cash-rich league.
In the match against CSK, Yashasvi got his opportunity to open the innings against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. Along with Steve Smith, he looked to get his eyes in against the disciplined bowling of the Dhoni-led team but eventually was outdone by the smarts of the former Indian captain.
Yashasvi had hit a four off a short pitch delivery from Chahar that didn’t bounce much but Chahar persisted with the short-ball and got the edge of Yashasvi’s bat. Yashasvi trying to pull the ball edged the ball straight up in the air and that’s when Dhoni’s quick thinking helped in getting his wicket as the CSK skipper moved out of the way of Chahar and allowed him to take the caught and bowled, ending Yashasvi innings on 6 off 6 balls.
Whatta catch by Deepak Chahar.
September 22, 2020
Gotta feel sad for this young GUN.
@yashasvi_j today I am happy to see you in ipl yashasvi jaiswal— ANKIT Chowdhury (@ANKITCh33579600) September 22, 2020
And now I am worry because you out
But don't mind we are always supported you and always with you
Didn't see that coming soon!
Yashasvi Jaiswal did not get out due to the Chahar brilliance but he got out from the pressure smith is putting from other end #CSKvsRR— Sai (@akakrcb6) September 22, 2020
Dhoni brilliance made chahar to pick that cool catch!
1st out YASHASVI JAISWAL - 6(6) in his 1st #IPL2020 Match— AB (🏏MUMBAI INDIANS) (@urz_anish) September 22, 2020
.
.#CSKvsRR #CSK #RR #Wicket
Chahar strikes!
Yashasvi Jaiswal out. Chahar got his first.#CSKvRR— Akanksha Pandey (@befikrpanchhi) September 22, 2020
Sadly couldn't put his show!!
Yashasvi jaiswal player to watch out for❤️— प्रकाश धामी (@imPd2054) September 22, 2020
