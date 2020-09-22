 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's incredible last-minute awareness spoiling Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut party

    Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for the score 6 against Chennai Super Kings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:23 PM

    Just when the U-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal was looking dangerous with the bat, MS Dhoni was once again was in the thick of things as he used his experience to outdo the youngster. Dhoni moved away from the way of bowler Deepak Chahar to let him take the catch of his bowling and send Yashasvi packing.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had hit a fabulous hundred against Pakistan in the Under-19 World-Cup, has been touted as the next best thing for the Indian cricket in the recent past and was picked by Rajasthan Royals to open for them in the cash-rich league. 

    In the match against CSK, Yashasvi got his opportunity to open the innings against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. Along with Steve Smith, he looked to get his eyes in against the disciplined bowling of the Dhoni-led team but eventually was outdone by the smarts of the former Indian captain. 

    Yashasvi had hit a four off a short pitch delivery from Chahar that didn’t bounce much but Chahar persisted with the short-ball and got the edge of Yashasvi’s bat. Yashasvi trying to pull the ball edged the ball straight up in the air and that’s when Dhoni’s quick thinking helped in getting his wicket as the CSK skipper moved out of the way of Chahar and allowed him to take the caught and bowled, ending Yashasvi innings on 6 off 6 balls. 

    Whatta catch by Deepak Chahar.

    Gotta feel sad for this young GUN.

    Didn't see that coming soon!

    Dhoni brilliance made chahar to pick that cool catch!

    Chahar strikes!

    Sadly couldn't put his show!!

