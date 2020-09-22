 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'master of unorthodoxy' Steve Smith doing an ABD to hit 360-degree four

    Mr. 360 2.0

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:56 PM

    Steve Smith, who came out to open for the first time in his career, did an ‘AB de Villiers’ to hit the ball over short fine leg in a true mix of ABD and Pant. After Sanju Samson got dismissed, Smith took the onus upon himself to accelerate the innings, scoring runs at a strike rate of over 150.

    Steve Smith is known for his unorthodox batting style, defying all the known conventions of classic batting. While people thought this way to bat would be a disadvantage for him, Smith proved all his critics wrong by scoring runs time and again through his out of the box shots.

    Recently, Smith was hit on the head in practice during the England series, which kept him out of the England T20 series. He was doubtful to play in the opening match for RR as well, but he cleared all the concussion tests to make himself available for the first match.

    Promoting himself to open the innings, Smith was cautious at the start scoring runs at run a ball but when he got his eye in, there was nothing stopping him as he tonked the bowlers all over the ground, in a style peculiar to him. In the 15th over, he decided to get cheeky and did an ‘AB de Villiers’ to hit the ball over the short fine-leg for a four. While hitting the shot Smith lost his balance and was lying on the ground but he ensured that he middled the ball over the fielder.

    ABD 2.0?

    Whatta shot boi...

    He can run, walk, sleep, fly on ground.

