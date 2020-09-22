 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer unleashing beast mode to hit ‘four sixes off two deliveries’

    Jofra unleashes the beast in him

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:45 PM

    After Sanju Samson enlightened the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with his ferocious hitting abilities, Jofra Archer unleashed his inner beast to hit four consecutive sixes, two of which were on no-balls. The exceptional hitting ensured Twitter going to a total meltdown and hailed Archer unanimously.

    What did we all just watched???

    Beast mode onnnnn...

    Hahaha! Made it look so easy in the end.

    Eyes went out on TV screen for a while.

    Mass!!😎

    Thought he will break Yuvraj's record :P

    How come this happens all the time??

