Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer unleashing beast mode to hit ‘four sixes off two deliveries’

After Sanju Samson enlightened the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with his ferocious hitting abilities, Jofra Archer unleashed his inner beast to hit four consecutive sixes, two of which were on no-balls. The exceptional hitting ensured Twitter going to a total meltdown and hailed Archer unanimously.
6,6,6,6 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wZZ3U2zC5r— cricket videos (@middlestump5) September 22, 2020
What did we all just watched???
September 22, 2020
Beast mode onnnnn...
Jofra Archer all sixes in last over !!#IPL2020 #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/iHOTOIoefK— IndianPremierLeague ❼ (@fakeeIPL) September 22, 2020
Hahaha! Made it look so easy in the end.
Jofra Archer when he saw Sanju Samson hitting sixes pic.twitter.com/Jd0jvN9Quu— ْ (@trippymaymay) September 22, 2020
Eyes went out on TV screen for a while.
#CSKvsRR #Dream11IPL— One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@vishwavivek52) September 22, 2020
Jofra archer 2 balls 4 sixes
CSK supporters: pic.twitter.com/eJCB8jEOMh
Jofra Archer hitting four sixes in a row probably, I’m just watching. pic.twitter.com/1gwXy4spdu— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 22, 2020
Mass!!😎
CSK : We've made comeback in the end— Sartaj Pasha (@SartajPashaa) September 22, 2020
*Jofra Archer hits 4 sixes*
CSK fans : pic.twitter.com/n2xjdcA5w4
Jofra Archer all sixes in last over !!#IPL2020 #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/fGnnFNJsyh— Dhoni Fans Army 🇮🇳 (@itsDhoniArmy) September 22, 2020
Thought he will break Yuvraj's record :P
Omg, Jofra Archer, 4 Sixes In a row....Wow, what an incredible inning 🔥🔥🔥— Archie Agarwal | 🦋💫 Justice for SSR 🦋 (@_rchie0425) September 22, 2020
30 runs in last over, @JofraArcher 27*(8) unbelievable 😳👏 #RajasthanRoyals 216/7 20 overs.#CSKvsRR #RRvCSK #RR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8nQUWdXmU8
Jofra Archer just changed the fuckin game, 4 sixes in a row and the last one went fuckin out of the park 🤯🤯🤯— Laksh Jain || DHONI/CHAI STAN ACCOUNT (@chotudocutting) September 22, 2020
How come this happens all the time??
Jofra Archer 6, 6 ,6, 6🔥🔥🔥— 🎭Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) 💫 (@yeswanth86) September 22, 2020
Arachakam ra babu nuvvu #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/ku3yOiFbGD
