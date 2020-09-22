Twitter goes berserk as Sanju Samson lightens up Sharjah with cluster of sixes

Yesterday at 8:56 PM
Sanju Samson, who had a below-par record against CSK before this match, went absolutely bonkers on Chennai bowlers as he hit humongous sixes, one of which went out of the ground. Samson scored completed his fifty in 19 balls and with it, he scored the second-fastest fifty in the history of RR.
BOOOOM!!!
September 22, 2020
He made it look so easy!
No effort sixes by Sanju Samson 💥— ഒറ്റയാൻ (@Otta_yaan) September 22, 2020
Hahaha!
#CSKvsRR— Jatin🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_jatin) September 22, 2020
Sanju samson hit sixes on every ball
Csk bowlers:- pic.twitter.com/QsnzA0r4mj
TAKING REVENGE??? :P :P
Sanju samson what an amazing game❤... 9 sixes 👌#IPL2020 #CSKvsRR #Yellove— Jaya PaniCa (@JayaPanica) September 22, 2020
LOL!
#CSKvsRR #RRvsCSK— Kundan Kr. 🇮🇳 (@kundannnnnn) September 22, 2020
Chennai super king fans after watching Sanj Samson Sixes. pic.twitter.com/BTUmsAZbx2
Har ek ball six marte hai! :D :D
Samson : i deal in sixes @kwr_vikramsingh #CSKvsRR— Vikram (@kwr_vikramsingh) September 22, 2020
Wow! Such a class from Samson
Sanju Samson is the only Indian player to hit 9+ Sixes twice in an IPL innings.— Jayavasanthakumar.. (@VasanthJVK) September 22, 2020
10 Sixes vs RCB in 2018
9 Sixes vs CSK today
Kuch bhi..
Gayle right now to watch Samson hitting sixes.....— Yogesh Kumar 'Doulta' ❁ (@imyogik) September 22, 2020
#CSKvsRR #CSK pic.twitter.com/Y0qVUkGWoB
