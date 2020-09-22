 user tracker image
    Twitter goes berserk as Sanju Samson lightens up Sharjah with cluster of sixes

    Sanjuana Smason banging huge sixes

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:56 PM

    Sanju Samson, who had a below-par record against CSK before this match, went absolutely bonkers on Chennai bowlers as he hit humongous sixes, one of which went out of the ground. Samson scored completed his fifty in 19 balls and with it, he scored the second-fastest fifty in the history of RR.

    BOOOOM!!!

    He made it look so easy!

    Hahaha! 

    TAKING REVENGE??? :P :P

    LOL! 

    Har ek ball six marte hai! :D :D

    Wow! Such a class from Samson

    Kuch bhi..

