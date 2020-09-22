Three Bets that will help you earn big in high-voltage MI-KKR encounter in Abu Dhabi

It is hard to ignore the hitting prowess that Mumbai possesses in their team that starts with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and finishes with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. However, when looking at the numbers of the previous edition of the IPL, KKR is way ahead of MI in terms of hitting sixes. KKR had hit 143 sixes in their 14 matches last year while Mumbai sent the ball over the ropes 105 times last year. In the head to head matches as well, KKR out did MI on both the occasions they played last year when it comes to hitting sixes. When it comes to form guide, the Kolkata based team has been dominating in the 6’s column with the sheer power of Andre Russell at the end, classical hitting of Shubman Gill in the beginning, and skipper Dinesh Karthik handling the business of hitting sixes in the middle. Hence, KKR has the advantage over MI in this market and IndiBet can help you earn a lot.