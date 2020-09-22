Three Bets that will help you earn big in high-voltage MI-KKR encounter in Abu Dhabi

Yesterday at 11:11 PM
In a match between two giants of the league, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians, who lost their first match against CSK in the tournament opener. While KKR will hope an explosive show from Andre Russell, MI will look to get started with their winning momentum from this clash.
Most sixes in the match
Form Guide
KKR- 10, 9, 15
MI- 4, 9, 1
Head-to-head
KKR- 10, 15
MI- 5, 14
It is hard to ignore the hitting prowess that Mumbai possesses in their team that starts with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and finishes with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. However, when looking at the numbers of the previous edition of the IPL, KKR is way ahead of MI in terms of hitting sixes. KKR had hit 143 sixes in their 14 matches last year while Mumbai sent the ball over the ropes 105 times last year. In the head to head matches as well, KKR out did MI on both the occasions they played last year when it comes to hitting sixes. When it comes to form guide, the Kolkata based team has been dominating in the 6’s column with the sheer power of Andre Russell at the end, classical hitting of Shubman Gill in the beginning, and skipper Dinesh Karthik handling the business of hitting sixes in the middle. Hence, KKR has the advantage over MI in this market and IndiBet can help you earn a lot.
Mumbai Indians to score more runs in powerplay
Form Guide
KKR - 49, 62,50
MI - 51, 45, 49
Head-to-Head
KKR- 50, 49
MI - 49, 53
In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Mumbai top-three of Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock combinedly contributed 51.09% of runs and their exploitation in the powerplay was one of the major reasons behind the success. In the league stage of the IPL, the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise scored 48.42 runs in an average during the powerplay overs while losing less than 1 wicket that tells the impact the top-order have. In the last game against Chennai Super Kings, the side managed to score 51 runs despite CSK being an extremely disciplined bowling franchise. On the other hand, KKR, last year, scored around 47 runs on an average last year. Given the fact Narine is a good player against spin and Mumbai are a pace heavy side, he might have a problem there. So banking on Mumbai to score more runs is a better solution when you place your bets on Indibet.
Sunil Narine to score less than 16 runs
There is a tendency with Sunil Narine to hit sixes against spinners but Mumbai are a pace-heavy side. Especially the likes of James Pattinson and Trent Boult, who will share the new ball, are not easy to hit against as evidenced by their economy rate last season, who gave away 27 and 23 runs respectively in their quota of overs. Narine also endured a tough season last time around, in which he scored just 143 runs at 17.87. In the recently-concluded CPL, even though he hit two half-centuries for Trinbago Knight Riders, he was majorly a flop in other matches, which brings doubt about his ability to have the same impact against a team like Mumbai Indians. Bet against this at your own peril.
