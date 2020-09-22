Shreyas Iyer issues clarification after misplaced comment on Sourav Ganguly’s Conflict of Interest

Shreyas Iyer has issued a clarification that his comments on Sourav Ganguly was to emphasise the role he played in his career after conflict of interest allegations arose against his name. Yesterday, Iyer courted controversy after stating that he was lucky to have Ganguly around him at the moment.

When Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the full-time captain of Delhi Capitals last year, he had Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly to guide him through the phase as the franchise reached the semi-finals after seven long years. Iyer has also evolved as a leader under the duo and he credited Ganguly for instilling faith in him. However, after Ganguly took over the role of BCCI president, he had to leave the position, hence, Iyer’s comments yesterday courted controversy.

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier," Iyer had told Simon Doull at the toss.

After people revisited Ganguly’s infamous Conflict of Interest issues, Iyer decided to leave a clarification on his Twitter handle. The Delhi Capitals skipper suggested that he was speaking in general for Ganguly being a great mentor to him and was sharing the gatitude for the former Indian skipper and no way, he was raferring to any sorts of conflict of interest allegation against Sourav Ganguly.

“As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain,” Iyer explained.