IPL 2020 | RR vs CSK: Today I Learnt - Sanju Samson goes berserk, Jofra Archer and Murali ‘Test’ Vijay

Two teams with contrasting fortunes in the last edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals took on Chennai Super Kings in a match that unexpectedly went one-sided in favor of RR. Sanju Samson scored a scintillating 19-ball fifty boosting his team total to 216 and in reply, CSK were left 16 runs behind.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals (Samson 74 and Sam Curran 3-33) 216/7 beat Chennai Super Kings 200/6 (Faf du Plessis 72 and Rahul Tewatia 3-37)

Yashasvi fails but Steve Smith and Sanju Samson go bonkers

Steve Smith, who usually bats at number 3, promoted himself to open the innings along with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yashasvi’s stay at the crease was cut short by the quick thinking of MS Dhoni. Trying to pull a well-directed short delivery after already getting a four off a short of a length delivery, Yashasvi edged the next ball straight in the air. Dhoni, as usual, was on top of his mind game as he moved away from the way of Deepak Chahar to let him take the catch off his own bowling. Coming into bat at 3, Sanju Samson didn’t take much time before going bonkers on the bowling attack of CSK. Samson accelerated from 0 to 100 like a Tesla as he tonked Jadeja for 2 sixes and then destroyed Piyush Chawla’s over with 3 sixes and in the process, scored 50 off 19 balls. Seeing Sanju bat as easy as walking on the park, Smith showed some six-hitting action of his own hitting 4 sixes and eventually ended with 69 runs off 47 balls.

Jofra Archer CAN bat

Only Deepak Chahar having an economy of less than 8, is a testament of the fact that CSK bowlers, who started off quite nicely, were destroyed by the duo of Smith and Samson. It looked like Samson was given a free pass by RR to go bonkers on the bowling attack of CSK, without taking into consideration of their reputation. Chawla was hit for 47 runs in his initial 2 overs and ended with 55 runs in 4 overs with 1 wicket. Jadeja also wasn’t spared as he was tonked at an economy of 10, without getting a wicket in return. But the highlight of the fag of the innings was Jofra Archer’s cameo with the bat, hitting 4 sixes in 4 consecutive balls in the 19th over, proving that he is not only dangerous with the ball but is deadly with the bat as well.

Umpires need to pick up their post-covid game

Umpiring was once again under the scanner as a shocking decision left everyone debating about the standard of umpiring in the league. Initially, Tom Curran, who was facing Deepak Chahar, was given out by on-field umpires, leaving everyone shocked as the replays showed that the ball had not hit the bat and didn’t even carry to Dhoni. Also, Curran didn’t have any reviews to take, making the decision even worse. Although when Curran confronted the umpires, the decision was referred to the TV umpires, which in itself is questionable, and he was given not out, it did raise questions over the sportsmanship of Dhoni, who didn’t reveal that the ball didn’t carry to him. All in all, if umpires do want to use technology to better their decisions they must do so at the right time without causing any controversies.

Murali Vijay can lead the CSK Test XI

Murali Vijay gave top-notch audition to lead the CSK Test XI, in a match where the required run-rate was over 10. He started off his innings in classic Vijay fashion taking all the time in the world to get started, however, he realised soon that he has scored the runs he needs to qualify as a batsman, and hence, he got out. Unfortunately, RR had Jaydev Unadkat, who got hit for 2 consecutive fours from ‘classy’ Vijay. An innings that even CSK fans couldn’t wait to end, finally ended as the right-hander hit a short ball straight in the hands of Tom Curran. The amount of time Vijay had on the ball he got out clearly represented the time he has been out of the national team.