100 % sure Jasprit Bumrah's going to be on the mark in the coming games, asserts Trent Boult

Trent Boult has asserted that Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the first game is not a fair indicator of what he is going to do in the coming matches. The Kiwi pacer has also added that Andre Russell is one of the most destructive batsmen in the game at the moment but he is embracing the challenge.

After returning from his stress fracture back in December, Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with his quality and after being taken to cleaners in the New Zealand series, he was struggling for yorkers against Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the 2020 IPL. So much so that Bumrah conceded as many as 43 runs even though his pace bowling partners James Pattinson and Trent Boult bowled to the advantage. It created doubts over his form but Boult is adamant that Bumrah can make a comeback to his quality sooner than later.

"It [Bumrah's performance] didn't surprise me. He's a world class bowler. The no-ball - obviously he didn't try to overstep the line there - was a big ball. He went pretty hard on that over the last couple of days to hit on that rhythm. I'm hundred percent sure he's going to be on the mark in the coming games. He's a big player for us, a very very important bowler. I'm sure he's going to bounce back nicely,” Boult said in the pre-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

After losing to CSK in the opening encounter, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The encounter between two teams last year is still fresh in the memory where despite Hardik Pandya’s best efforts, the team fell short of an Andre Russell-powered KKR. Now that Mumbai will take on KKR at the frontend of the season, all eyes will be on the Jamaican but Boult is ready for the challenge.

"He is one of the most destructive batsmen in the game at the moment, and therein lies the challenge," Boult said ahead of the match. "That's personally why I play the game. I like to take on the big players and take their wicket. I'll be looking forward to that challenge.

"[Bowling in the death overs] is the biggest challenge in the T20 game. Coming into bowl when the batsmen are set. Du Plessis was set last (Friday) night at 50 or 60 runs. When guys are hitting from that platform, it is pretty hard to defend. Personally, I want to stick to my strengths. Try executing the yorkers, take the pace off the ball and stay a step ahead of the batsmen," the Kiwi man concluded.