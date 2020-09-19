Twitter reacts to super Sam Curran helping CSK end five-match losing streak versus Mumbai

Today at 12:46 AM
MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the names that were talked about prior to the match, but it was, instead, Sam Curran who ended up stealing the show. The youngster’s sublime all-round performance helped CSK end their losing-streak versus MI and Twitterati went berserk over the same.
WAR HORSE for the CSK team this season..
#CSKvMI Sam Curran is ‘Man of the Match’ for me ,who is yours? #CSKvMI #IPL2020 #Cricitwithbadri— iamrajjha 🇮🇳 (@iamrajjha1) September 19, 2020
HAHAHA!
MI After getting wicket of Watson, Raydu and Jadeja— Akshata Sawant🌸 (@Akshata_1627) September 19, 2020
Ab to pakka jeet gye
Sam Curran be like😂😂😂😂#Mahi #CSKvMI #Dhoni #IPLinUAE #ChennaiSuperKings #MumbaiIndians #Ambani #samcurran pic.twitter.com/1lWebFLp4P
Hmmm.. Best comparision!
#WhistlePodu | #CSK— CSK Guru official ™ (@GuruLeaks) September 19, 2020
THEN NOW
( Albie Morkel ) ( Sam Curran ) pic.twitter.com/Qu9hIif07R
Probably YES!
Mahi is best captain who takes best from excellent player at right time.... very well done mahi as expected.... @msdhoni @samcurran @NgidiLungi @piyushchawla024 #CSKvMI— Bhushan (@Bhushan98232929) September 19, 2020
Hahaha! Yeah
Sam Curran be like— Prashanthᴷ⁷ᴺᴳˢ (@LovelyFpras) September 19, 2020
No.1 t20 bowler who?#MIvCSK
Begins with a WIN.
Wot a brilliant start of #IPL2020 ...— Vishal Kunwar (@vishalkunnwar) September 19, 2020
CSK proved yet again time why it's best among all....#AmbatiRayudu & #FafduPlessis terrific n sensible innings...
Wot a cameo by Sam Curran ❤️
👉Congratulations #ThalaDhoni for completing 100 wins for #CSK #CSKvMI #CskForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rvJ4adEHb4
Man of the Match Sam Curran #IPL2020 #ChennaiSuperKings #MumbaiIndians #CSKvMI— R Ganesh (@rganz79) September 19, 2020
MS has some powers to send the perfect players on time..
Sending Sam Curran is the Smart decision— BEING MSD (@being_Mahi07) September 19, 2020
And death over by lungi ngidi...
Exactly... DARK HORSE for CSK
Raydu, Faf 🙌🏻 Whatta game! Sam Curran is the dark horse for CSK this season! Take a bow! Watching Thala walk to the crease is the ultimate happiness! #Yellove #MIvCSK #IPLinUAE #Dream11IPL— Kush Naik 🇮🇳 (@KaafiKush) September 19, 2020
