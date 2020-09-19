 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to super Sam Curran helping CSK end five-match losing streak versus Mumbai

    Sam Curran hitting sixes in the end helped CSK win the first game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:46 AM

    MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the names that were talked about prior to the match, but it was, instead, Sam Curran who ended up stealing the show. The youngster’s sublime all-round performance helped CSK end their losing-streak versus MI and Twitterati went berserk over the same.

    WAR HORSE for the CSK team this season..

    HAHAHA!

    Hmmm.. Best comparision!

    Probably YES!

    Hahaha! Yeah

    Begins with a WIN.

    MS has some powers to send the perfect players on time..

    Exactly... DARK HORSE for CSK 

