Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni using DRS to defeat the trolls

Today at 12:07 AM
In the first innings when MS Dhoni messed up a simple DRS, the Twitter world, including us, admonished him for losing his mojo related to the DRS calls. However, the CSK skipper defeated them in the only way he knows with a trademark DRS call to stop himself from getting dismissed for nought.
MS Dhoni makes you believe. He is the only sane mind in the world of insanity and what a day he chose to bust the myth that he is past his days of midas touch. Playing his first match after his international retirement, Dhoni was blamed for not being proactive after one decision went wrong. However, he took down the trolls in a way that left many only chuckling in embarrassment and made us eat our words too.
When Dhoni finally made it to the ground following Sam Curran’s dismissal for a quick-fire 18 off 6 balls, Jasprit Bumrah failed to execute his plans. With no yorkers coming from his hand, he landed a bouncer to the CSK skipper which Dhoni wanted to pull away. However, he failed to implement that perfectly with the ball juggling to Quinton de Kock.
Umpire S Ravi instantly raised his finger to signal Dhoni out, which took the CSK skipper aback, but he didn’t show any emotion. While Twitter was almost preparing themselves for a meltdown to troll Dhoni, the veteran waited a bit and went for a review. The UltraEdge showed that there was daylight between bat and ball, with Dhoni being safe in the middle. It was Dhoni beating the trolls in his own formula.
DRS: Dhoni Review System
September 19, 2020
Hahahaha!
😂 😂— K. Star {Kamal} #PlayBold ❤🌸🌠♠ (@Bollywoodventu) September 19, 2020
Dhoni Ko Out De To Diya Ambani Ne 😣😣
But Saala Ye DR'S Bich Mein aa gaya, Vijay To Use Nahi Kiya Usko bhi Ambani Way से Bheja 😂😂😂#MIvsCSK#CSKvsMI#IPL2020
Exactly..
Dhoni be like: Ghar aaja tujhe umpiring ke tuitions deta Hu... #MIvCSK #IPL2020 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/lWj01FP9lB— Raivat Shah (@RaivatShah) September 19, 2020
He is back again with DRS!
The saga of MS Dhoni, Umpires, and DRS continues this year too.— आदित्य (@13adityas) September 19, 2020
Just Thala Dhoni things!
DRS Dhoni Review System #Dhoni— Aakash Kuliyal (@aakash_003) September 19, 2020
Yessss!!
That's MSD for you!!#IPL2020 #ipl #dhoni #msd #MSDhoni #CSK #csk #IPLinUAE pic.twitter.com/IPHfPCrCND— Abhiraj Rajput (@abhiraj__07) September 19, 2020
