 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni using DRS to defeat the trolls

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dhoni defeated the trolls in style

    IPL T20

    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni using DRS to defeat the trolls

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:07 AM

    In the first innings when MS Dhoni messed up a simple DRS, the Twitter world, including us, admonished him for losing his mojo related to the DRS calls. However, the CSK skipper defeated them in the only way he knows with a trademark DRS call to stop himself from getting dismissed for nought.

    MS Dhoni makes you believe. He is the only sane mind in the world of insanity and what a day he chose to bust the myth that he is past his days of midas touch. Playing his first match after his international retirement, Dhoni was blamed for not being proactive after one decision went wrong. However, he took down the trolls in a way that left many only chuckling in embarrassment and made us eat our words too. 

    When Dhoni finally made it to the ground following Sam Curran’s dismissal for a quick-fire 18 off 6 balls, Jasprit Bumrah failed to execute his plans. With no yorkers coming from his hand, he landed a bouncer to the CSK skipper which Dhoni wanted to pull away. However, he failed to implement that perfectly with the ball juggling to Quinton de Kock.

    Umpire S Ravi instantly raised his finger to signal Dhoni out, which took the CSK skipper aback, but he didn’t show any emotion. While Twitter was almost preparing themselves for a meltdown to troll Dhoni, the veteran waited a bit and went for a review. The UltraEdge showed that there was daylight between bat and ball, with Dhoni being safe in the middle. It was Dhoni beating the trolls in his own formula.

    DRS: Dhoni Review System

    Hahahaha!

    Exactly..

    He is back again with DRS!

    Just Thala Dhoni things!

    Yessss!!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down