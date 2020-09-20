Reports | Ishant Sharma to be sidelined for considerable amount of time after back injury in Dubai

Ishant Sharma suffered a back injury in Dubai ahead of Delhi Capitals’ campaign opener against Kings XI Punjab and is set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time. One of Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma or Avesh Khan might take his spot if Ishant fails to make it to the side for the match.

Ishant Sharma has had a history of being injured, especially his back, for which he was nursing himself in Bangalore, earlier this year. Although he passed the fitness test ahead of the New Zealand series and subsequently played the first game in Wellington, he was ruled out of the second Test in Christchurch for the same back injury.

Now, the Delhi pacer, who was supposed to spearhead the pace-bowling unit in the IPL for Delhi Capitals, starting September 20, he injured himself once again during training and is set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, he injured his back on the eve of their first game in Dubai and will have to sit out of the game, with one of Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma or Avesh Khan being the like-for-like replacement. However, no formal information has been received from the franchise yet.

Recently, Ishant, who was honoured with the Arjuna award by the central government, took over the responsibility of helping newly-appointed bowling coach Ryan Harris with the coaching stuff and was reportedly acting as the translator for the Indian players, who had problems understanding the Aussie's English. His absence will add pressure on South African Kagiso Rabada with the new ball.