IPL 2020 | Was very surprised when MS Dhoni promoted me ahead of him, asserts Sam Curran

Sam Curran has shared that he was immensely surprised when Dhoni promoted him in the batting order ahead of himself, which in hindsight was a masterstroke. Curran has also stated that he didn’t have any time to meet other guys in the team after getting to the bus straight after quarantine.

After Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu added 115 runs for the third wicket, following the side being reduced to 5/2 in a chase of 163, Sam Curran took CSK close to the finishing line with a superb cameo. His 18 runs was laced with one four and a couple of sixes that left Dhoni's side to achieve only five runs in the last 9 deliveries.

The move, however, was surprising, given Dhoni was padded up to bat at No.4 after Ambati Rayudu walked into the crease. Curran, who played his first game for the franchise today after turning up for Kings XI Punjab last season, revealed that he was really surprised by the decision but hailed “genius” Dhoni’s masterstroke.

“I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and thought something (about sending me before himself). We targeted that over (18th) and I went in with a six or out mentality... sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't,” Curran told Star Sports after the game.

Straight out of the Manchester bubble, Sam Curran completed his 36-hour Quarantine in the morning and boarded the bus to Abu Dhabi from Dubai with the CSK team. Although the experience in the bubble was not new for the Surrey player - he was with the English squad for the summer - he liked the fact that he got to play the game just a few hours after landing.

“Very different. I have been used to the bubble with the England team. But you are used to seeing big crowds in IPL, so it was different. I haven't met a lot of the guys, came in a day before and was straight on the bus today. That was a good thing,” Curran added.