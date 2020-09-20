IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo to miss another game due to his knee injury, reveals Stephen Fleming

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that Dwayne Bravo is nursing a knee injury and will probably miss at least one more game for the franchise. Fleming has also lauded Sam Curran, who played ahead of Bravo and grabbed the opportunity with both hands, with a Man-of-the-Match performance.

After helping Trinbago Knight Riders to a record fourth CPL title, Dwayne Bravo landed in the United Arab Emirates but he wasn't fit enough to play in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. As a matter of fact, Bravo didn't bowl in the CPL final on September 10 because of his knee injury from which he is yet to recover from.

"Dwayne was injured so he is probably out for the first two games. But Sam's performance was a big positive. His attitude is quite infectious. His performance today was quite outstanding. Straight off the plane yesterday,” Fleming in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

"If Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up if he [Curran] had played at all. So he has taken this opportunity and put some pressure on."

Amabti Rayudu played a masterclass of an innings on a deck that was visibly slow right from the beginning. His 48-ball-71 was the major contributor to the 115-run stand with Faf du Plessis, who himself hit a classy 58, and helped the side canter home. Fleming was vocal in his support for the Hyderabad cricketer.

"Rayudu has been nothing short of fantastic. He has been pretty emotional and played a great knock," Fleming said.