BCCI sign MoU and hosting agreement with Emirates Cricket Board to boost cricketing ties

On Saturday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement with Emirates Cricket Board to boost cricketing ties between the two countries. Sourav Ganguly and Arun Thakur were also present at the occasion when two boards formally signed on the dotted line.
After the match-fixing scandal broke out in the UAE in late 1990s, the India government banned all sorts of cricketing ties in the Middle-East, with Sharjah being the worst affected. Although India toured Abu Dhabi in 2006, matches stayed far and few in between till the BCCI decided to host as many as 20 Indian Premier League matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2014 due to the federal elections.
This year’s entire IPL is being played in the Middle-East due to the Coronavirus situation in India and that allowed both the boards to strengthen their bonds for the future. As a result, Jay Shah signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement with Emirates Cricket Board so as to promote the cricketing ties between the two nations in the presence of Mubashshir Usmani and Khalid Al Zarooni from the Emirates side.
"I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion," Shah wrote on Twitter.
