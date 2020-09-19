 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma channeling inner Virender Sehwag to hit first ball four

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    HITMAN got off the mark with a boundary

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma channeling inner Virender Sehwag to hit first ball four

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:57 PM

    The IPL is back and how! In what is perhaps the most anticipated Indian Premier League opener ever, Rohit Sharma made his intent clear on the very first ball of the game by hitting Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar for a four - pretty much like the way Virender Sehwag used to do during his heyday.

    Rohit to Sehwag: Hold my beer bro!

    That's HITMAN for you! 

    You beauty....

    So much class from Rohit Sharma to kick start the IPL2020

    Just HITMAN things!

    The touch did not go even after 7 months!!!

    What a way to start.. WOW!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down