Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma channeling inner Virender Sehwag to hit first ball four
Today at 7:57 PM
The IPL is back and how! In what is perhaps the most anticipated Indian Premier League opener ever, Rohit Sharma made his intent clear on the very first ball of the game by hitting Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar for a four - pretty much like the way Virender Sehwag used to do during his heyday.
Rohit to Sehwag: Hold my beer bro!
September 19, 2020
That's HITMAN for you!
1st ball Of #ipl2020— PREM खल'नायक🧢 (@PREMhonest3) September 19, 2020
U Hit Man @ImRo45 👍🔥✌️ pic.twitter.com/tARxn7mcIp
You beauty....
Rohit Sharma 💕💕❤❤❤💕💕💕#MI ✌#MIvCSK— Garima (@niaupadhyay) September 19, 2020
So much class from Rohit Sharma to kick start the IPL2020
It’s a Four by Rohit Sharma! #PowerPlayWithChampions @FlipkartVideo— Surya Naveen (@naveeeennnn) September 19, 2020
Just HITMAN things!
Four of 1st over by Rohit Sharma— sangeetha choudhary (@Sangeetha0505) September 19, 2020
#PowerPlay #PowerPlayWithChampions
@FlipkartVideo ☑️🖤
The touch did not go even after 7 months!!!
Rohit Sharma looking in great touch— Abdul Aleem (@iAbdul_Aleem) September 19, 2020
Four of first ball#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI
Rohit Sharma kick starts IPL 2020 with a four, that classy touch from 2019 is still there.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2020
What a way to start.. WOW!
Sehwag hits four on first ball.— Kaushik (@Kushh_007) September 19, 2020
Rohit Sharma - Hold my mask !!#CSKvsMI #Dream11IPL2020
Rohit Sharma starts #Dream11IPL2020 with his class,— Abhishek kumar (@Abhishekdl999) September 19, 2020
Four from Cover of first ball by D.Chahar #IPLinUAE #IPL
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.