Twitter reacts to overconfident MS Dhoni getting DRS wrong after ignoring Piyush Chawla suggestion

Enough of this ‘DRS doesn’t stand for Decision Review System, it is Dhoni Review System’. The world has changed enough since Dhoni last played a cricket match, with his instinct dropping dramatically, but what hasn’t changed is his stubbornness to take the call by himself and not listen to bowlers.

MS Dhoni’s instincts behind the stumps was one of the major reasons behind India sticking with him till the 2019 World Cup, with DRS calls always being his forte. It came to a point that the world labelled the Ranchi man as the most prolific user of the system, with some even calling it “Dhoni Review System”. However, the tournament opener between CSK and MI showed a contrasting avatar.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Chawla bowled a googly from over the wicket to Saurabh Tiwary to which the batsman went for the big sweep and missed. As the ball hit the pad, Chawla appealed for the wicket but the umpire was not interested as the googly looked sure to miss the off-stump.

When Dhoni asked Chawla for his suggestion, the leg-spinner was not interested as he said the ball would miss the stumps. But MS Dhoni insisted that the team should go for the review and didn’t waste a second doing so. However, ball-tracking showed that the ball would eventually go on to miss the off-stump, holding Chawla’s initial assertion as the correct one.

Anything can happen in 2020..

Here is how twitter reacted on it:

Breakup hurts the most

Me : Dhoni ka DRS appeal fail hote hue dekha hai 🥺 — Sarthak Mohapatra (@monzummm) September 19, 2020

DRS

Dhoni Review System

Fail hogya 😭 — Senpai who farms Cauliflower (@Weeb__) September 19, 2020

Dhoni ka DRS fail hua...Tiwari won 😀😂#MIvsCSK #IPL2020 — Troll IPL 2020 (@Cricket_Trolls1) September 19, 2020

2020 is so bad that even Dhoni's DRS was wrong #IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSK — Kishan Raj (@luvumsd) September 19, 2020