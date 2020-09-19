Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya announcing his comeback with back-to-back sixes

Today at 10:08 PM
Hardik Pandya and sixes against Chennai Super Kings is a love story for ages. After announcing his arrival on the biggest stage of cricket with one towering six after another in the 2015 IPL, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder showed that once again with two back-to-back sixes in the IPL opener tonight.
When Hardik Pandya enters the zone, it is better to sit back and enjoy the ride. Because the front-seat has already been taken by the man from Baroda whose six-hitting has been a spectacle that very few can pull off. In the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Hardik arrived at the crease at a crucial juncture with the side just losing Suryakumar Yadav.
With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, a middle-order collapse was never off the table owing to the strange maneuver that the CSK skipper pulls off on a regular basis, but Mumbai had their own talisman Pandya to thank for. After failing to get off the mark on the first couple of deliveries that he faced, Pandya brought out his attacking avatar that comes very naturally to him.
On the penultimate ball of the 12th over, Jadeja bowled a fuller delivery but the all-rounder went down on his knees to smash it over deep mid-wicket for a six. It was a great spectacle to see Pandya doing what he does best but he was not done. On the very next delivery of the over, Jadeja pulled the length back a bit but Pandya brought his flexibility to the fore and despite being cramped for room, he pulled it over the backward square leg boundary to clear the ground for a maximum.
It was a beast in action but what a whimsical beauty both the sixes were!
BOOOOMMM!!
September 19, 2020
Hardik has worked hard enough in the LOCKDOWN! :P
Initially when @hardikpandya7 smacked two consecutive sixes suddenly I switched to @mipaltan fanboy but looks like they had another plan lol.#MIvsCSK #MI #CSK #IPL #Ipl20— Om Agarwal (@OmAgarwal_) September 19, 2020
Haha! Thera BAAP aya...
Hardik Pandya after hitting back to back sixes on his comeback pic.twitter.com/yxiIYtJDIz— RahulR lunatic (@Sarcasmking_) September 19, 2020
#IPL2020— Amardeep Shah🇮🇳 (@atheistamar) September 19, 2020
Hardik Pandya after hitting two consecutive sixes. pic.twitter.com/xScxb0MzFG
Two BIGGIES from Hardik.
As predicted pitch is slow , spinners will play a big role . Chawla was very effective , as the ball after pitching was slower coming to bat . Still Hardik Pandya blasted two sixes— Vijay Sriram Iyengar (@Sriram_sv) September 19, 2020
Massss!!
Hardik sixes untay akka ....mass anthe 🔥— °°●Kajal💞●°° (@DeviRC_0308) September 19, 2020
Hahahaha! LOL
CSK fans after Hardik Pandya hits 2 consecutive sixes with one out of the ground.#IPL #PariWar pic.twitter.com/NIdvF0khTm— Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) September 19, 2020
Hardik Pandya starts his innings with back to back sixes.@dineout_india Now I'm feeling confident of my prediction #PredictAndWin— prakhar narang (@prakharnarang) September 19, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.