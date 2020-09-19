 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya announcing his comeback with back-to-back sixes

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Hardik back to back sixes

    IPL_website

    Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya announcing his comeback with back-to-back sixes

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:08 PM

    Hardik Pandya and sixes against Chennai Super Kings is a love story for ages. After announcing his arrival on the biggest stage of cricket with one towering six after another in the 2015 IPL, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder showed that once again with two back-to-back sixes in the IPL opener tonight.

    When Hardik Pandya enters the zone, it is better to sit back and enjoy the ride. Because the front-seat has already been taken by the man from Baroda whose six-hitting has been a spectacle that very few can pull off. In the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Hardik arrived at the crease at a crucial juncture with the side just losing Suryakumar Yadav. 

    With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, a middle-order collapse was never off the table owing to the strange maneuver that the CSK skipper pulls off on a regular basis, but Mumbai had their own talisman Pandya to thank for. After failing to get off the mark on the first couple of deliveries that he faced, Pandya brought out his attacking avatar that comes very naturally to him.

    On the penultimate ball of the 12th over, Jadeja bowled a fuller delivery but the all-rounder went down on his knees to smash it over deep mid-wicket for a six. It was a great spectacle to see Pandya doing what he does best but he was not done. On the very next delivery of the over, Jadeja pulled the length back a bit but Pandya brought his flexibility to the fore and despite being cramped for room, he pulled it over the backward square leg boundary to clear the ground for a maximum. 

    It was a beast in action but what a whimsical beauty both the sixes were!

    BOOOOMMM!!

    Hardik has worked hard enough in the LOCKDOWN! :P

    Haha! Thera BAAP aya...

    Two BIGGIES from Hardik.

    Massss!!

    Hahahaha! LOL

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down