Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya announcing his comeback with back-to-back sixes

When Hardik Pandya enters the zone, it is better to sit back and enjoy the ride. Because the front-seat has already been taken by the man from Baroda whose six-hitting has been a spectacle that very few can pull off. In the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings , Hardik arrived at the crease at a crucial juncture with the side just losing Suryakumar Yadav.

With MS Dhoni behind the stumps, a middle-order collapse was never off the table owing to the strange maneuver that the CSK skipper pulls off on a regular basis, but Mumbai had their own talisman Pandya to thank for. After failing to get off the mark on the first couple of deliveries that he faced, Pandya brought out his attacking avatar that comes very naturally to him.

On the penultimate ball of the 12th over, Jadeja bowled a fuller delivery but the all-rounder went down on his knees to smash it over deep mid-wicket for a six. It was a great spectacle to see Pandya doing what he does best but he was not done. On the very next delivery of the over, Jadeja pulled the length back a bit but Pandya brought his flexibility to the fore and despite being cramped for room, he pulled it over the backward square leg boundary to clear the ground for a maximum.