Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis owning Abu Dhabi with two stunning trademark boundary catches

Yesterday at 10:29 PM
That Faf du Plessis is a brilliant fielder is something never in doubt but the kind of impact he left on the team tonight comprehends why he is such a wily performer in the shortest format. His first two catches today was a viewer’s delight as Faf jumped off the ground to grab a couple of stunners.
Wow! JUST WOW for it..
September 19, 2020
Absolute STUNNER..
September 19, 2020
Obviously YES.
Won't you give Faf du Plessis' catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya a 10/10?— #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #IPLinUAE #IPL2020 #IPL2020 (@IPLCricketTv) September 19, 2020
#IPL2020 #MIvCSK #Dream11IPL #IPLinUAE #IPL pic.twitter.com/SfHg0lg08o
Brilliant catch!
Faf du Plessis is Fab Du Plessis...— bhola bhala memer (@BhalaMemer) September 19, 2020
Hopefully he'll handle it.
By the way I love this catch#WhistlePodu #CSKvsMI #CSK #WhistlePoduArmy pic.twitter.com/5QQqw9XOas
Me to Faf du Plessis' catch:#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/tILrQcLbZN— Sarcasm Industry (@Sarcasmindustry) September 19, 2020
#IPL2020 faf du plessis's fabulos Catch stopped @mipaltan on 163 hope paltan will defend .@ChennaiIPL @mipaltan @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/TnV3zyhot3— Aniket Joshi (@tweetsbyAniket) September 19, 2020
Hahaha!!!
After taking 3 massive catch on the straight boundary#IPLinUAE— Bihari Londa🤦🏻 (@BihariLonda1) September 19, 2020
Meanwhile Faf Du Plessis :- pic.twitter.com/6sh1nrDK71
Whatta fielder he is..
If the first one was superb, the second one is an absolute stunner!— G5MEDIA (@glamoursathya05) September 19, 2020
Faf du Plessis' catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya
#IPL2020 #MiVcsk pic.twitter.com/15JSrd155U
Unbelievable catch faf du plessis pic.twitter.com/gBkojPHSbL— Mihir Savani (@savani_mihir) September 19, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.