 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis owning Abu Dhabi with two stunning trademark boundary catches

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Faf_du_plessis brilliant catches

    IPL_website

    Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis owning Abu Dhabi with two stunning trademark boundary catches

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:29 PM

    That Faf du Plessis is a brilliant fielder is something never in doubt but the kind of impact he left on the team tonight comprehends why he is such a wily performer in the shortest format. His first two catches today was a viewer’s delight as Faf jumped off the ground to grab a couple of stunners.

    Wow! JUST WOW for it..

    Absolute STUNNER..

    Obviously YES.

    Brilliant catch!

    Hahaha!!!

    Whatta fielder he is..

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down