Suresh Raina to establish cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir

After Suresh Raina wrote a letter to DGP for the promotion of cricket in J&K, reports have suggested that he is on the verge of setting up a cricketing academy in the region. In addition, Raina is also planning to set up five schools in the Kashmir division and an equal number in the Jammu division.
It has been an eventful year for Suresh Raina, in terms of cricket with the southpaw announcing his retirement alongside MS Dhoni earlier this year on August 15. Since then, he has pulled himself out of the IPL, owing to personal reasons. Now, the southpaw has written a letter to the DGP for the promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.
Confirming the same, an official spokesman said on Friday, that Raina aims to set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir, to train aspiring cricketers. After a long discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, the southpaw discussed plans to establish facilities required for encouraging local talent from a very young age.
On top of that, Raina also plans to set up five schools in the Kashmir division, alongside adding another five in the Jammu division. The Lt Governor also appreciated Raina’s efforts, admitting that this will give a new direction to the talented youth of the valley.
“With sports and education, we shall give a new direction to the talented youth of J-K,” Sinha said, reported Indian Express.
