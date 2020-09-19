IPL cannot change the world but can bring a smile, feels Harsha Bhogle

"An IPL in September and October! Like selling jumpers in April! Like eating mangoes in January. But there it is, regular season or otherwise, it doesn't matter. It is here. This will be an IPL of whimsical and outrageous shots and of great skill under pressure. It will be an IPL where the bowlers will look the batsmen in the eye and demand equal status. The very best in the world will congregate and flaunt their talent and ask for the lights to be turned their way. The fans will celebrate and grieve, be open-mouthed and teary-eyed. Some will announce themselves and some will find the tide too difficult to swim against now. But that happens every summer. This off-season will be different," the commentator added.