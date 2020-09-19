IPL cannot change the world but can bring a smile, feels Harsha Bhogle

Today at 4:40 PM
Harsha Bhogle believes that the spectacle of the IPL is irresistible for the Indians as it brings a smile even though it can’t change the world. He has also added that the last six months have been absolutely dreadful for every single soul, something which makes IPL a compelling proposition.
After a lot of speculation and improbability in the last six months, the Indian Premier League will kick-start in Abu Dhabi with an encounter between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The encounter will forever remain a memorable affair for the amount of obstacles the organizers had to overcome to get to the stage to make this tournament a reality.
At the same time, it will also act as a detour to many Indian cricket fans who have been starved of live Indian cricket content on their television sets for over six months now. Harsha Bhogle feels that the tournament might not recover the world from the sordid reality but might very well bring a smile on many faces around the world.
"The last six months have been, for many, the most difficult six months of their lives. Uncertainty has embraced them, incomes have dried up, dear ones have been lost. Many have had to ask themselves the most basic questions of all and survival has become a challenge. These are precarious times brought about by an import we didn't order. India needs some happiness, something to celebrate, to bring people together if not physically, at least within the same loyalties. India needs to smile a bit, needs some relief from merchants of anger in their living rooms. Even if briefly, India needs to escape from its environment,” Bhogle wrote in his column for Times of India.
The Indian Premier League has come to identify itself with the Indian summer of April and May when the entire family and friends celebrate the cricketing extravaganza together. It is a detour in more ways than one and the IPL will push itself as a similar entity even though the timing is pretty different. Bhogle seems to be on board with the sentiment.
"An IPL in September and October! Like selling jumpers in April! Like eating mangoes in January. But there it is, regular season or otherwise, it doesn't matter. It is here. This will be an IPL of whimsical and outrageous shots and of great skill under pressure. It will be an IPL where the bowlers will look the batsmen in the eye and demand equal status. The very best in the world will congregate and flaunt their talent and ask for the lights to be turned their way. The fans will celebrate and grieve, be open-mouthed and teary-eyed. Some will announce themselves and some will find the tide too difficult to swim against now. But that happens every summer. This off-season will be different," the commentator added.
