IPL 2020 | Three bets that can help you win big in Punjab vs Delhi

Teams that had contrasting runs last season, Delhi and Punjab will take on each other in the second match of the Indian premier league in Dubai International Stadium. While Delhi will hope Rishabh Pant shows up for them, KL Rahul will have to lead his side from the front.

Highest score in first 6 overs - Delhi Capitals @1.85

Form Guide

DC- 41, 55, 46

KXIP- 68, 41, 44

Head-to-head

DC- 60, 54

KXIP- 50, 49

Seeing KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the opening slot, it is hard not to pick KXIP in this market. However, DC have outscored them in all the metrics. In the head to head metric, DC have scored more runs on both the occasions these teams have played each other. Same is the case with the last three matches played, where DC have the edge in two matches, while KXIP has outscored them on one occasion.

When it comes to averages, KXIP has conceded 56.21 runs in the powerplay in the previous edition of IPL, while they scored only 48.5 runs. DC, on the other hand, scored 50.7 runs in the powerplay, while they gave away only 46.9 runs. The stats are in favor of Delhi and it is most likely that they will be the team scoring more runs in the powerplay. Jump right to INDIBET and place your bet now.

Innings Runs - Delhi Capitals innings runs - Under 168.5 @1.89

Form Guide

DC - 147, 165, 121

Head-to-head

DC - 166, 152

Average score at the venue :- 133

In the previous edition of IPL, DC had scored on an average of 157.6 runs, while in this market score given is 168.5 for DC. In the head to head matches, Delhi was not able to cross that mark in the last two matches and same goes for the last three matches of Delhi, where they were again not able to cross the mark. Adding to that KXIP bowling lineup that includes Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the slow nature of wicket in Dubai International Stadium along with the average score of the ground which stands at 133, DC is most likely not going to cross the mark of 168. INDIBET provides you with the best opportunity to cash in on this bet.

Most sixes - Kings XI Punjab @2.08

Form Guide

DC - 4, 7, 8

KXIP - 10, 8, 9

Head-to-Head- DC- 3, 5; KXIP- 8, 3

It is really hard to go against Chris Gayle in this market. He is an absolute beast when it comes to hitting sixes with ease. Along with the universal boss, KL Rahul has also become very efficient in hitting sixes. KXIP in the last edition had hit 110 sixes in 14 matches, while Delhi Capitals had hit 87 sixes in 16 matches. According to the form guide as well, KXIP is way ahead of DC, outscoring them each of the last three matches. In the head to head category, both the teams share a piece, but given that KXIP have hit more sixes on average than DC and the destructive opening pair, KXIP will be the likely winner in this market. Not KXIP, but you can win, too, by going right away to INDIBET and placing your bet.

