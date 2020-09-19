IPL 2020 | Still see Rohit Sharma leading from the front as the key, opines Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has opined that Rohit Sharma opening the innings for Mumbai Indians will be the key to big scores for Mumbai as he will provide the foundation for big-hitters to take advantage. He hoped that Chris Lynn would get enough game time in Mumbai as he did pretty well for KKR last season.

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of the renaissance of MI as they became the most successful franchise last season. He has led the side from the front and has even moved himself to the middle order at times to maintain the balance in the squad. Recently, Rohit himself announced that he will be opening the innings for MI in IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from September 19.

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell reckoned that Rohit will be the key for Mumbai Indians if they are to win the trophy this season as he will build the foundation for the big guys to go all guns blazing. He added that having Jasprit Bumrah as local Indian talent is pretty impressive.

“I still see Rohit as the key. He is leading from the front opening the batting hits the ball miles he is calm at the top if he can bat through to 14-15 over mark then it allows guys like pollard to come in and dominate the back end of an innings. Big hitters down the bottom of the order they can cash in. So I see him as the key for that,” Maxwell told Cricket.com.au.

“They have got an extremely well-round side. They have got some class. With the ball, Bumrah has been an absolute superstar. You throw in Pollard and then you throw in obviously the overseas power. Bumrah as a local Indian quick is pretty impressive.”

Kolkata Knight Riders had bought Chris Lynn for ₹9.6 crores in IPL 2018 auction but was dropped by them after 2019 edition of IPL. Four-time IPL winners, MI grabbed the opportunity to add the Australian to their side by shelling out ₹2 crores. Chris Lynn has played 41 IPL matches, scoring 1,280 runs at an average of 33.68.

Reviewing the team of MI, Maxwell hoped that Lynn would get enough game time as he did quite well for KKR in IPL 2019. He pointed out that Lynn would be looking to take advantage of teams using spinners against him.

“Yeah. Lynnsanity they pinched him up cheap as well which is an unbelievable buy. He is still playing T20 tournaments around the world. He looks fit at the moment. Hopefully, his shoulders stay in place and he is able to get some game time in Mumbai. They have obviously got world-class overseas players. Pollard still going around and playing well. Quinton de Kock’s obviously captain of South Africa at the moment and hitting the ball really well. So they have got really good depth with their overseas players. If Chris does get a game, he can go out there we know the power, we’ve seen it first hand in BBL what he can do. I think he did really well for Kolkata last year as well and probably actually played really well. Teams will go spin hard at him, especially on the slower wickets. He will certainly be taking advantage of those,” he said.

Glenn Maxwell previews @mipaltan's squad ahead of #IPL2020 and picks out his key player pic.twitter.com/o9W21PhfiO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 19, 2020