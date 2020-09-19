IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni likes all-rounders who can contribute throughout the match, reveals Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has revealed that MS Dhoni as a skipper likes all-rounders who can contribute throughout the match, which he points out as a reason for CSK being successful. He also revealed that Dhoni told him he just ‘grooms players’ when asked why he doesn’t get to bowl death overs.

CSK’s love story with new-ball seamers has been a long-standing one, starting from Sudeep Tyagi, Manpreet Gony to Mohit Sharma, and now Deepak Chahar. One of the major reasons behind this is MS Dhoni’s trust in the seamers to do a good job for him during the powerplay overs. Alongside that, another interesting point in CSK’s outfit is their choice of all-rounders, with Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja leading the roost now.

Having played three seasons under MS Dhoni’s leadership at both Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar revealed that the 39-year-old likes all-rounders who can contribute throughout the match. Prior to Dwayne Bravo, the franchise had instilled its faith on the Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel, who was part of the 2010-11 successful season for MS Dhoni’s men.

“In my opinion, Mahi bhai likes cricketers who can bat, bowl and field well, like Jadeja, Bravo and contribute well throughout the match. If you look at CSK, you will find a lot of all-rounders, who can do something or the other, which is necessary for T20. Look at some teams, they depend on their specialist batsmen or bowlers to do the job unlike CSK, which trusts its all-rounders,” Chahar told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show AakashVaani.

However, Chahar’s role at the franchise was well restricted to bowling with the new ball, even earning him the title of ‘new-ball specialist’ which changed last season. When Chahar did ask Dhoni about it, the former Indian skipper’s reply was ‘I groom players.’ The Rajasthan pacer, however, got an opportunity later in the season, at home against Kings XI Punjab to bowl in the death, where he performed well under pressure.

“I also asked Mahi bhai about this (not getting to bowl in death). He gave me a two-word answer and then I couldn’t say much. So I asked the bowling coach a couple of times, he also said I should be bowled in the death overs. Finally, I gathered some courage and asked Mahi bhai when he was sitting in a room. He said, ‘I groom players’ and that’s it. He didn’t say anything else,” Chahar said.

While being part of IPL is just a step up, Chahar dreams to follow the footsteps of Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, to play for India across all formats, having already made his debut in the limited-overs format. On top of that, he has already impressed the lot with his bowling, including holding a world-record for his spell against Bangladesh, where he picked up six wickets conceding just seven runs.

“I think I can play across all formats for India. Since childhood, my only aim is to be a player who can perform under pressure for the country. Just like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah, I too want to perform that way across all formats I too have the skills to play all formats and that is the dream.”