IPL 2020 | KL Rahul’s chance to prove his worth to become India’s vice-captain, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

Ahead of IPL 2020, Sunil Gavaskar has proclaimed that it is KL Rahul’s chance this year to prove his worth which can even propel him to be elevated as India’s vice-captain. However, for that, Gavaskar states that Rahul must showcase that he is capable of leading a side under pressure with KXIP.

KL Rahul in the last one year has elevated himself as another good limited-overs player in India’s blue to becoming one of the mainstays, with his swashbuckling knocks. Alongside that, the Karnataka man has also proved himself behind the sticks, which has prompted the selectors to pick him ahead of the then first choice-keeper, Rishabh Pant. He’s more or less cemented his place in the national team, averaging 53.83 scoring 323 runs.

It also has provided him with an incredible opportunity to elevate his position as India’s vice-captain, according to some. Amongst those is former Indian opener now-turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar, who proclaimed that Rahul has the chance to prove his worth to become India’s vice-captain. His first opportunity for the same would be when he turns up for KXIP as the skipper this IPL, which would be his first tournament as a full-time skipper after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak, reported India Today.

While India already have Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain, Gavaskar reckons that it might change during the course of the next few years, where the selectors would be looking to move past these players.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” he added.