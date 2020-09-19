IPL 2020 | Glenn Maxwell available for Punjab’s opener versus Delhi

In what comes as a huge boost for the Kings XI Punjab franchise ahead of their season-opener versus Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the club’s MVP Glenn Maxwell is set to be eligible for selection thanks to his mandatory quarantine period coming to an end on Saturday. Maxwell, who was named the Man of the Series for his outstanding performance against England, landed in the UAE on Thursday, and his quarantine period coming to an end on Saturday would mean that Punjab would have a full-strength squad to choose from for their first game of the season on Sunday.