IPL 2020 | Glenn Maxwell available for Punjab’s opener versus Delhi

Kings XI Punjab have confirmed that Glenn Maxwell will be eligible for selection for the side's clash against Delhi on Sunday, after successfully completing a 3-day quarantine. Maxwell, who KXIP purchased for 10.75 crore, is returning on the back of a Man of the Series performance versus England.
In what comes as a huge boost for the Kings XI Punjab franchise ahead of their season-opener versus Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the club’s MVP Glenn Maxwell is set to be eligible for selection thanks to his mandatory quarantine period coming to an end on Saturday. Maxwell, who was named the Man of the Series for his outstanding performance against England, landed in the UAE on Thursday, and his quarantine period coming to an end on Saturday would mean that Punjab would have a full-strength squad to choose from for their first game of the season on Sunday.
“The Australian all-rounder arrived on September 17 in the UAE following his International tour of England. He would now be required to complete only a three day quarantine period in the team hotel instead of the normal five, as per regulations, as he arrived into the country from an already bio-secure bubble in England. With his quarantine period scheduled to be complete on Saturday, Maxwell would be eligible for selection for Kings XI Punjab’s season opener against Delhi Capitals on September 20,” read a release on the club’s official website.
The club also confirmed that Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell, all of whom played in the Caribbean Premier League, arrived earlier in the week and also completed their quarantine periods.
An ex-player of Kings XI Punjab, the franchise shelled the money on the Australian all-rounder and purchased the 31-year-old for a staggering sum of Rs 10.75 crore in the auction. Maxwell will have fond memories of UAE, having made his name in the IPL through his outrageous run in the 2014 edition, and will be integral to his side’s chances in the forthcoming edition of the tournament.
Maxwell and KXIP will kick-start their 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 20.
