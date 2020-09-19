IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - Statistical Preview

Teams with contrasting fortunes in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will clash with Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020. While DC will expect some fireworks from Rishabh Pant, KXIP would want their skipper KL Rahul to lead from the front.

Form Guide

Delhi Capitals - L W W L W

After reaching the playoffs last season, Delhi Capitals will be confident coming into this match as their revamped team looks quite balanced. Despite Jason Roy pulling out of IPL this year, they hardly will feel any difference as their opening is sorted with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Such is the combination of the squad that they have like for like replacement for almost every player. Whether they will be able to continue their good run of last season still remains a question but their explosive batting lineup coupled with decent bowling attack, which is boosted by the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin, assures an entertaining match.

Kings XI Punjab - W L L L L

KXIP lost their way last season after winning 4 out of their starting 6 matches, winning just 2 out of the next 8 matches and ended up on 6th place in the points table. This year, they have revamped the leadership by making KL Rahul captain and Anil Kumble director of the team. However, going by their history, these changes have rarely worked for them, so there won’t be high hopes from them this time as well. However, what they do excel at is ruining the campaign of other teams, making the clash against Delhi much more exciting. Also, Punjab will go into the match quite confident as they have defeated Delhi 14 times and lost only 10 times in the head to head matches.

Key Batsmen

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant

Although they have Shikhar Dhawan at the top, who was the highest run-getter for Delhi last season, Rishabh Pant will the differentiating factor between the two teams. He did enjoy a good run in the last edition of IPL, scoring 488 runs @37.53 to become the second-highest run-getter for Delhi last season. Pant also seems to come into his own when playing in IPL, making him even more important for the DC setup. Hence, DC would he goes all guns blazing against KXIP.

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul

Rahul had a purple patch for KXIP last season, scoring 593 runs @53.90. He single-handedly carried the team in quite a few matches, winning man of the match twice in 6 wins of KXIP. Opening the batting with Chris Gayle, he will have to lead the way from the front now that he has become the captain of the franchise. He has had a blinder in the recent past even with the India team, making him the key batsman for KXIP. Rahul’s performance will be directly proportional to the success of Punjab based franchise.

Key Bowlers

Delhi Capitals - Ravichandran Ashwin

While Kagiso Rabada picked crucial wickets for Delhi last season, becoming the highest wicket-taker along the way with 25 wickets, new addition Ravi Ashwin will be pivotal for them in Dubai. On the slow track of Dubai International stadium, spinners will play a huge role in determining the fortunes of the team. Who better than the veteran off-spinner to carry the responsibility of turning the tables for DC. He did pick up 15 wickets for KXIP last season along with the Mankad controversy and he might have few tricks up his sleeve for his former side.

Kings XI Punjab - Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Although Mujeeb had a forgettable IPL 2019, picking just 3 wickets in 5 games, he has picked up form in the recently concluded CPL, where he ended on the second spot in the highest wicket-takers list with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 5.29. Probably IPL 2019 was his only failure in his short career, in which he has proved his mettle in almost every league in the world. Hence, he will be the key bowler for KXIP in the clash against Delhi Capitals.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mayank Agarwal, Harpreet Brar, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, and Krishnappa Gowtham, KL Rahul (C), Simran Singh, and Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Darshan Nalkande, Murugan Ashwin, J Suchith, and Hardus Viljoen.

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ishan Porel.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

When to Watch: Sep 20, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)