IPL 2020 | Anand Kripalu takes over RCB chairmanship from Sanjeev Churiwala

Diageo India CEO and Managing Director, Anand Kripalu has been picked by the spirits giant to head their IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore as well, replacing Sanjeev Churiwala from October 1. Churiwala will be moving to Singapore to take the position of Finance Director for the APAC region.
Diageo India CEO Anand Kripalu will take over the RCB chairmanship from Sanjeev Churiwala beginning October 1, the spirits giant announced on Friday. Anand is also the Managing Director of Diageo India. He will take over the role of RCB Chairman from Churiwala, who will be moving to Singapore to take up the position of Finance Director for the APAC region. Anand stated that he is looking forward to ‘playing bold’.
“Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India and behind the scenes, I have been part of the team’s journey for the past 6 years. As the new season starts, it’s going to be exciting new chapter to lead the team from the front along with Virat (Kohli), Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and we look forward to “playing bold”. I would also like to thank Sanjeev for his tremendous contribution to RCB and Diageo and wish him luck for his new role,” Anand said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Anand is a graduate from IIT, Madras and IIM, Kolkata. He acquired significant experience on his stint with Unilever for 22 years. Post that he held the position of President, India and South Asia at Mondelez International, and Managing Director of Cadbury India Ltd. In 2014, he joined Diageo India and since then, has led the spirit Giant’s India journey.
