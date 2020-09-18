IPL 2020 | Yuzvendra Chahal could be match-winner for RCB in UAE, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has proclaimed that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be the key difference and a match-winner for RCB this season in slow and dry conditions in the UAE. In the presence of a new coach Simon Katich, Gavaskar has predicted that this year could change RCB’s trophy-laden fortune.

Despite having one of the best units in the history of the tournament, RCB have always found an excuse or two to throw away the advantage and finish up at the bottom of the table. Since the start of the competition, the franchise has just reached three IPL finals, all of them ending up as losses, meaning they do not yet have an IPL trophy next to their name.

However, a change of venue could mean a fresh start for Virat Kohli and co, who aim to break their trophy drought. And according to former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, Yuzvendra Chahal could be a real match-winner for the franchise in the slow and dry conditions in the Middle East. Since his first season, Chahal has picked up 100 wickets for the franchise, at an average of 23.18.

“On pitches that will get slower, it may be a good idea to have both the champion batsmen open the batting while the ball is hard and new and will come on to the bat nicely than when the spinners are operating. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal could be a match-winner for RCB on those pitches,” Gavaskar wrote on his Sportstar’s column.

Gavaskar stated that barring AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, RCB’s batsmen have to stand up and take responsibility, which might help them get a win finally. In the presence of Australian coach Simon Katich, the legendary Indian opener admitted that Virat Kohli's men might finally turn their fortunes around.

“Why a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t won the title as yet is a puzzle. Any team that has Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should never be short of runs and maybe that’s also a problem, for when these two failed, as humans sometimes do, then the others haven’t put their hands up. They have a new coach and will be hoping that this will be their year,” he added.