IPL 2020 | Will work on variations a bit more to suit UAE pitches, admits Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell has admitted that he is still working hard on his variations, improving them before the IPL season with Kings XI Punjab to suit his bowling on the slow and low UAE pitches. However, the left-arm seamer is unfazed by KXIP’s bowling choices, admitting that he is keen to learn.

Kings XI Punjab have always terribly underperformed in the tournament, with the results going helter-skelter. One of their biggest problems in the past has been their bowling attack, which has not given as much support as their strong batting units. This season too, they would possess one of the best batting units, in the form of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal all at the top. Alongside that, the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran has made the franchise a dark horse to win the tournament.

However, that was not all, they have gone on to strengthen their bowling unit, going all-in for the left-arm Windies seamer Sheldon Cottrell at Rs. 8.5 crores, who picked up 12 wickets in the 2019 World Cup. While the conditions in the UAE would be starkly different, Cottrell admitted that he needs to work a bit more on his variations before the IPL kicks-off.

“I have learnt from this CPL what it is to play in an empty stadium. I know what that feels like. Also, most of the pitches I played in CPL are a bit like in the UAE. It’s slow, low bounce. I will have to work on my variations a bit more,” Cottrell told HT in an exclusive.

"I am really excited. I am looking forward to playing among the biggest names in the sport. I look forward to being captained by KL Rahul, and playing with Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and all those guys,” he added.

While Cottrell would be joined by Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, he’s looking forward to being in the same team with his Windies buddies. Yet at the same time, the left-arm seamer is unfazed with whether or not he would be picked in the playing XI, admitting that he is a ‘team man.’ The franchise’s history with left-arm seamers hasn’t been quite enticing but Cottrell would be looking to bring about a change in the outlook.

"Once I execute a plan against a batsman, more often than not you will be successful. A batsman normally faces a right-arm bowler 80-85 percent in his career. Anything different can be a bit of a challenge due to the different angle and line. That’s what I can bring to the table."

“I do not worry about being in the playing XI because I’m a team person. Jordan is a great cricketer. Shami is a great cricketer. I look forward to be a part of the set up. Getting in the eleven is out of my hand, but I know I’m going to give 120 percent all the time,” he added.