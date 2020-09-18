IPL 2020 | Three Mumbai Bets that can help you earn big in IPL opener

After various pauses induced by the pandemic, the blockbuster inaugural match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is finally happening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While MI will have their hopes set on Rohit Sharma, CSK fans will have their eyes on MS Dhoni.

Team to make highest first 6 overs score - Mumbai Indians @1.80

Form Guide

MI- 45, 44, 46

CSK- 53, 42, 32

Head-to-head

MI- 45, 44

CSK- 53, 32

There’s no doubt that both the teams are power-packed right from the start. Just looking at this from bare eyes, there’s really nothing differentiating both the teams. So, let’s take a deep dive into the numbers to find out the real story. Both the teams on an average conceded around 48 runs in the powerplay last season. However, MI leave CSK behind when it comes to scoring runs in the powerplay. On an average, MI scored around 48 runs in the powerplay last season, same as the number of runs they concede. CSK, on the other hand, have scored 37.85 runs on an average, much less than the number of runs they concede.

In the form guide, CSK outdoes MI once, while MI has scored more runs in two of the last three matches. When it comes to head-to-head match-up, both of the teams share a piece. However, given that the average score of MI is much higher than CSK and their recent form, align this market in favor of MI. Jump right away to INDIBET to place your bet.

Total runs in match - Under 319.5 @ 1.72

Form Guide

MI (individual total)- 149, 132, 134

CSK (individual total)- 148, 151, 131

Head-to-head

MI (individual total)- 149, 132

CSK (individual total)- 148, 131

Highest score at the venue in the last three games- 294, 268, 133

In this market, 320 runs are required to be scored in the match for the over bet and less than 320 for the under bet. Scoring 320 runs requires the average score of the innings to be 160, but looking at the previous record that seems highly improbable. In the last three matches of CSK and MI, both have not touched the160 mark even once. In the head-to-head category as well both the teams have not had high scoring matches. Not so high scoring matches can be contributed to quality bowling from both sides.

Coming to the stats of the ground Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the average score at this venue has been 267.06 in the 45 T20 matches played. In the last three matches, the total score of the match has not reached 320 even once. Considering all these stats, it seems highly unlikely that 320 runs will be scored on the slow wickets of Dubai. Hence, the bet should be placed for the total score to be less than 320 runs. Don't worry, you can do just that on INDIBET.

Most Match Sixes- Mumbai Indians @ 1.95

Form Guide

MI- 9, 1, 5

CSK- 6, 5, 4

Head-to-Head- MI- 9, 1; CSK- 6, 4

Both teams have all the firepower required to win in this market. They have explosive batsmen right from the start, stretching down to the lower middle order. However, while Mumbai Indians hit 105 sixes last season, CSK was left behind on 74 sixes, despite having all the hitting power in the world. CSK was the second last team just above RR who hit 66 sixes in total. On average Mumbai hit 6.5 sixes in the previous edition and CSK hit 4.3 sixes.

In the head-to-head matches, CSK did beat MI once last year in terms of 6’s, where MI hit just 1 six while CSK hit 4 sixes, but that match seems like just an anomaly in the dominating run of MI. Taking into consideration, the averages, the number of sixes, and the explosive batsmen of the MI lineup, MI will most likely win in this market. But why only MI? You can win, too, by placing the bet on INDIBET.

