IPL 2020 | Price tag doesn’t matter to me; only focused on developing my game, reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ahead of his debut IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has admitted that the price tag doesn’t really affect him as he is just focused on developing his game, playing for Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal also admitted that he’s looking to learn from stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

The hype around Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is surreal, with the southpaw being hailed as the next ‘big thing’ from the Mumbai cricketing circuit. While the opening batsman has already left a mark with his performance in the U-19 World Cup, where he scored 400 runs in relatively alien conditions in South Africa. It was enough to convince the Royals alongside his double century for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to purchase him for a sum of Rs 2.4 crores.

Naturally, with big bucks come big expectations, in this case from the southpaw, who Rajasthan would be looking to kick-start their innings proactively. Despite the heavy price tag fixed, Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he doesn’t pay too much of his attention to economics but is solely focused on developing and taking his game to the next level.

“The price tag doesn’t really matter to me at this stage of my career. I just want to focus on playing, learn from my senior players, and develop my game and to take it to the next level. IPL is going to be watched by millions; getting a chance to play is amazing,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

In the past, several cricketers have risen up the ranks from U-19 cricket to play for the national team, including Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Jaiswal too hopes to go in the same route and climb up the stairs during the course of this season.

“Lot of cricketers who played at U-19 level have gone on to play for India. Every youngster who plays cricket dreams of playing for India. It is a dream to represent India, but for now I’m just focussing on IPL, contributing and making a mark,” he added.

The southpaw also has keenly shown his interest to learn from the likes of top white-ball players in the country like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in his first season of the IPL.

“It’s an away IPL and due to Covid it’s going to be a challenge. I’ve been preparing hard at the nets with seniors like Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. Playing with white ball under lights would be a different experience and I’m getting used to it. I’m excited to be part of the Rajasthan team in my first IPL. I have the chance to entertain people with my skills,” he added.

“It would be great to play against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dhoni. We can only learn from such big cricketers and get inspired. It is a big deal for me,” concluded Jaiswal.