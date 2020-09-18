IPL 2020 | Not too 'fussed' about our last time's display in UAE, asserts Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has stated that he isn't concerned about their last time's performance in UAE as they have mostly a new squad now. He added that the team is trying to understand the pitches and conditions in UAE so as to give their bets in the forthcoming IPL.

When last time Mumbai Indians played in the UAE, they had a horrific run with them losing five games out of five in the 2014 edition of the IPL. Mumbai did make it to the playoffs eventually after making a return from death like they usually do but were shown the exit door in the eliminator. But this time around, Rohit Sharma is all set to change the fortunes of his side, coming into the tournament in UAE as they enter as defending champions.

Reflecting on last time's poor campaign in the UAE, the dashing Indian batsman stated that the present squad doesn't have more than 2-3 players from 2014 edition of the IPL and it's a completely different unit.

“We have only 2-3 players from that squad. I am not too fussed about it. Yes, we didn’t have a great experience (in 2014). But the team is completely different now, the thought process and everything is different,” Rohit said in a pre-season online press conference, reported TimesNow.

“We are talking about 6 years, it’s a lot of time and I think we did well after coming back from the UAE to India. As I said, understanding the conditions and the pitches here will be very, very crucial and we are giving a lot of thought and emphasis on that.”

Rohit Sharma also emphasized that it will be some task to replace Lasith Malinga given the kind of match-winner he has been for the franchise and the number of times the Sri Lankan veteran has helped the team out of difficult situations.

“I don’t think it is easy to come and fill his boots. He has been a match-winner for Mumbai. I have said it many times, whenever we sort of find ourselves in trouble, Malinga was the one to bail us out from that."

“His experience will be missed, what he did with MI is unbelievable and it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team this year,” Rohit added.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of the IPL on September 19 at at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.