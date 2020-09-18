IPL 2020 | Hoping to use Abu Dhabi T10 experience to my advantage, claims Chris Lynn

Mumbai Indians’ latest recruit Chris Lynn has claimed that he is hoping to put the experience he garnered in the Abu Dhabi T10 league to good use come the 13th edition of IPL. Lynn, who was purchased by MI for his base price of 2 crore, ended the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 league as the highest run-getter.

When Mumbai Indians raised their paddle to purchase Chris Lynn for 2 crores, they had little idea that the tournament was going to be played outside of India, but the competition being moved to UAE might just end up playing to their advantage. For their brand new recruit, Lynn, has fond memories of the Middle-East, having dominated the Abu Dhabi T10 League not so long ago.

Representing the Maratha Arabians, it was only 10 months ago that the Aussie scored a remarkable 371 runs at a strike rate of 236.30 in the tournament, which was held in Abu Dhabi. Now, ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, the 30-year-old has revealed that he is looking to use the experience he garnered, last year, to his advantage.

"I have got some really good memories from the T10 tournament last year here in Abu Dhabi, so hopefully just reconnect with what worked for me there and hopefully put some performances on the board," Lynn said in a video posted by Mumbai’s official Twitter handle.

There, in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, and also historically in both the BBL and his previous IPL stints, Lynn batted in the Top 3, but the right-hander might not get the same luxury in his new side, Mumbai Indians, thanks to the presence of some colossal names. Lynn acknowledged the greatness of his teammates but stated that he would be willing to adapt and adjust according to the needs of the team.

"Rohit! what a world class player, runs on the board, on and off the field what he's contributed to Mumbai is something really really special. And Quinny (De Kock) has been outstanding with the gloves and bat in hand."

"So, if I can whizz in my way there, somewhere, and hopefully do a job, then that's awesome. But at the end of the day, you're happy to bat at the top-order, middle order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit,” said the 30-year-old.

Having previously been a part of KKR, SRH and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, the IPL is no new territory for the Queenslander, but the 30-year-old expressed his sheer elation in being picked up by ‘the number one franchise in the IPL’.

"Being picked up for any team in the IPL is a privilege, but to go to probably the number one franchise in the IPL is something really special.

"The history speaks for itself. Their record speaks for itself, the players speak for themselves, how professional the franchise is, is something that I really look forward to.

"This is a new challenge now and I'm really excited to hopefully contribute to a couple of wins."