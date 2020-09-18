IPL 2020 | Emerging Media (IPL) Ltd proposes BCCI a 190+ crore internal share transfer

As per TOI, Emerging Media wants to buy the 13.4% stake from Kelowna Investment Ltd amounting in excess of 190 crores (US$26m) in what will be an all-cash deal if BCCI approves it, who have already been sent the proposal and stand to make approximately Rs 10 crore as per the "Clause 10.4 of the franchise agreement that calls for a franchise to pay BCCI 5% transaction value of the sales upon consummation".