IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals have a balanced team to do well in UAE, reckons Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan reckons that this year, Delhi Capitals have a well-balanced side, as they added Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, which will help them do well in the Middle East. The southpaw also stated that the spinners would be crucial to their chances of breaking the IPL trophy drought.

One of the massive underperformers in the tournament’s history, Delhi Capitals would go into the IPL on the back of their impressive display in the 2019 IPL, where they finished on level points with Mumbai and Chennai. Alongside having a solid batting order, in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, they have brought in star players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to plug in all the gaps.

Following their successful auction, DC’s opener Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that Delhi now have a well-balanced team, enough to challenge the other teams during the 2020 season.

"With Ashwin coming in with his experience, I think he will share his insights. That can be really helpful for the team as well as the captain. I think if Shreyas (Iyer) has an open mind to learn from both seniors and juniors, and he will lead us in the right way. I think we have a very balanced side which can do well in the conditions here in UAE," said Dhawan, reported TOI.

Additionally, he also stated that the wickets will turn and get slower, aiding their spinners. Delhi have three quality spinners, in the form of Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel alongside the new recruit Ashwin in a revamped Delhi side.

"With only three venues being used and lots of matches happening, I think during the course of the season, wickets will turn and get slower, and that's where our great spinners in Ashwin, Sandeep, Amit, and Axar will help us. Their experience will be really valuable," Dhawan commented.

However, at the same time, the southpaw was wary of the difficulties for the batsmen, suggesting that it will be challenging to bat on the UAE decks, given the increasing wear and tear.

"Attractive batting also depends on the pitches we get. If the pitches aren't good and have wear and tear, then it becomes difficult to score off the bowlers and at a quick rate," stated Dhawan.