IPL 2020 | BBL's experience will immensely help me in the IPL, feels James Pattinson

Australian pacer James Pattinson, who replaced Lasith Malinga for MI, is quite confident that his experience of playing different roles in BBL will benefit him in the forthcoming IPL. Pattinson has taken 47 wickets in 39 T20s at an economy rate of 8.25 and will look to prove himself in the format.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mumbai Indians boast arguably the finest pace battery in the IPL. Replacing Lasith Malinga, Aussie pacer James Pattinson will look to make a strong impact to impress the Australian selectors keeping in mind that there are two T20 World Cups lined up in the next two years.

Pattinson was earlier part of the Kolkata Knight Riders but he is yet to make his IPL debut and with the quality of fast bowlers that Mumbai have in their repertoire, the chances will be less and if they come, he better needs to be at his toes. And replacing Malinga makes the job even more difficult but the lanky paceman has full faith in his abilities despite butterflies in his stomach. For Pattinson, his ability to swing the ball, should come good, is what he reckons.

"Playing in such a big competition like the IPL always makes people a little bit nervous. Lasith is an amazing player and his record speaks for itself, but we are very different bowlers. All I can do is trust my training and skills to play my role for the team. My X-factor is my ability to swing the ball very late at a fast speed," Pattinson told Sportstar.

"I am a completely different player to my last stint in the IPL. I think the BBL will help me with this IPL because I have bowled in various different roles in different situations, which will hopefully enable me to play the role that is asked of me."

Although he hasn't been assigned any role yet by MI, but the quick feels that no matter what comes in, you just need to play to your strengths. Very well aware of the fact that there are many bowlers, who will be preferred ahead of him for T20 internationals for Australia, the right-handed pacer just wants to keep believing himself.

"You just have to play to your strengths. There are some players who have great slower balls and use them well and others that just try to bowl as fast as they can for their four overs. You also need to understand the role you are playing within the team.

"I am confident in my body and my ability. There are a few bowlers ahead of me in the T20 International pecking order. So all I can do is prove to the selectors that if called upon, I will play the role required of me."

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will kick-start the 2020 IPL from September 19.