Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Mohammad Azharuddin vs Inzamam-ul-Haq

How is this possible???? How can Azhar make a comeback like this after not being able to stand in the previous round? Guess his coach has given him some sort of booster. Right away when Inzamam’s guard was down, he managed to knock him from his feet by an average of 37.32 in major tournaments, leaving the big man, who has an average of 28.9, struggling to stay on his feet. Are we about to witness a turn around in this match??