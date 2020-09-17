Zimbabwe series best opportunity to give exposure to youngsters, reckons Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez has reckoned that the series against Zimbabwe in Pakistan will provide a great opportunity to provide more exposure to the youngsters. He praised Haider Ali for his tremendous confidence at the international level but pointed out that he needs to work on his technique.

Starting October 20, Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan, which will comprise of three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals at probably Multan and Rawalpindi. Given that the series will be of less importance, it makes sense that senior players are given rest, and youngsters are given the opportunity to play.

Echoing the same emotions, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez felt that the series against Zimbabwe will be a great opportunity to provide more explore to youngsters.

“I am ready to take a rest from the series. I think it is the best opportunity to give more exposure to the younger players,” Hafeez told a TV channel.

Hafeez, who showed top form with two-half centuries in the T20 series in England, praised young batsman Haider Ali for his confidence but pointed out that he still has a long way to go to become a finished product. Haider made his T20 debut in the third match in England and immediately made an impact, scoring a swashbuckling half-century.

“Haider is a great talent and plays with tremendous confidence which is required at the top level. However, he still needs to work a lot on his technique. If your technique is solid, then you can survive for long in international cricket,” he said.

“I hope he is working on it because if he improves his technique, his shot range will become even better. I am praying for his success. I always like it when our youngsters showcase their talent in front of the world. This is how Pakistan cricket will move forward. I want more youngsters to come but after they are fully prepared and ready for international cricket.”

Hafeez’s bowling action was declared illegal in an English county cricket match but after that, he took an ICC bowling action assessment and cleared it. Hafeez said that he was available and allowed to bowl in international cricket but the captain didn’t use his services in the recent T20 series against England.

“I was available to bowl in England but it was the captain’s choice to not use me. If I was not in the captain’s plan, it does not mean that he is unaware of my ability as a bowler. In future, if given an opportunity, I am available to deliver as a bowler,” he said.